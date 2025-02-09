I waited with bated breath in the emergency department for Heather to arrive. She was on her way, suffering from H Flu epiglotitis. Would she make it in time to have her life saved? And what about Max, who was in the next examining room? Do we need to admit him to the hospital and start treatment for meningitis until the cultures come back to confirm or deny the diagnosis?

That was my life as a pediatrician prior to the development of the vaccine that wiped out the latter diseases caused by the germ hemophilus influenzae. My practice of pediatrics changed dramatically with the development of vaccines that eliminated so many of the other diseases that caused such morbidity and even mortality of children in my practice.

It scares me to think that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might be confirmed to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He is an anti-vaccine proponent, does not understand or value scientific research and expounds conspiracy theories rather than paying attention to evidence-based science.

I urge everyone to please call Sens. King and Collins and ask them to deny the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The health of Maine people and the country depend on it.

Norma Dreyfus, MD

Arrowsic

