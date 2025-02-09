I’m writing to express my strong opposition to the governor’s proposed budget cuts to vital child care programs in Maine. The proposed reductions — $15 million per year over the next two years for the Child Care Educator Salary Supplement, $2.5 million per year for the Child Care Employment Award and $3.6 million per year for Head Start programs — would have devastating consequences for children, families, communities and the child care workforce across our state.

These cuts would destabilize child care providers, further strain an already underpaid workforce and compromise the quality of early childhood education. Child care educators play an essential role in our communities, yet they continue to face inadequate wages and reduced support. Without proper funding, many families will struggle even more to access affordable, high-quality care, which in turn affects Maine’s broader workforce and economy.

Investing in child care is an investment in our future. I urge policymakers to reject these harmful cuts and ensure that Maine’s youngest learners, and the dedicated professionals who care for them, receive the support they need. Standing with Maine’s children, families and child care workers means securing the funding necessary to sustain these critical programs.

Brittany Siviski

Portland

