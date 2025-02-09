FREEPORT – Pamela Nancy Bisson, 65, of Freeport, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on Feb. 2, 2025.

Pam’s celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 19, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

Full obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

