WINDHAM – Patricia “Patty” Charest, 81, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2025, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born in Dover, N.H., Patty grew up in Scarborough and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1961. A devoted mother, she later launched The Patty Wagon, a beloved food truck she ran for 20 years. She and her husband, Jerry, retired to their lakeside home in Windham.

Patty is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerald Charest; their children, Kelly Dickinson, Karen (Danny) Yeaton, and Kevin (Debbi) Charest; and six cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Bella, Sam, Nick, Nate, and Alex.

She was predeceased by her parents; and siblings; and leaves behind her brother, Joseph (Martha) Mater.

The family thanks Ledgewood Manor for their compassionate care.

In honor of Patty’s wishes, there will be no formal services. A private scattering of ashes will be held in the spring.

To share a memory or leave Pat’s family an on-line condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com. Arrangements are under the care of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham.

Donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

