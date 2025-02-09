PORTLAND – Shirley Lorraine (Paiement) Penrod, 88 years old, of Portland, died on at Jan. 31, 2025 in Portland of medical complications.

She was born in Portland on Aug. 16, 1936, a daughter of Charles R. and Blanche Hines Paiement, attended Cathedral and Henley Grammar Schools, one year at South Portland High, and graduated from Deering High School, class of ’54. Shirley attended Gray’s Business School, Semesters at Curry College, Northeastern University Satellite and Osher Lifelong Learning Senior College at USM.

She grew up in Portland and it was very special and meaningful to her and she always looked forward to returning after each absence. While she did not live “on the hill” but rather what she referred to as the “bottom of the hill.” There were many fond memories of her youth in Portland…skating at the Oaks, “swimming” in Lincoln Park fountain, East End Beach, shopping at Woolworth’s, Kresge’s, Porteous, Bernies…singing in the St. Patrick’s Day concert at the Guild Hall…the wonderful Nuns at Cathedral, stopping at Gregerson’s Bakery on the way home from school for a daily cupcake…..neighborhood games, and the list goes on.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William, Sr.; and sisters Marie Laurette Marshall and Ruth Cunningham.

In 1960, she married William Penrod and together they traveled extensively throughout Europe, while he was a member of the U.S. Air Force, having lived, among other places, in England and Germany. After his retirement from the Air Force, they settled in Marshfield, Mass., where they remained for 12 years. They then returned to Maine after an absence of 22 years and settled on Little Sebago Lake. On the list of places they enjoyed visiting were Spain, Paris, London, Hawaii, Holland, Bavaria and other places. Favorite destinations were New York, Las Vegas and Bavaria in Germany..

Upon her return to Maine, she worked for and retired from Portland Public Schools where she had been employed as office manager in Special Education.

While living in Marshfield, Mass., Mrs. Penrod was employed as personnel administrator for TACC International for a number of years. Also, during that time, Shirley served on the board of directors and as vice president of the Greater Plymouth Association for Retarded Citizens, and as a “Y” youth basketball coach with youngsters in the Marshfield, Mass. area. Locally, she was a former member of the Recreation Center Committee for the Town of Gray, a volunteer with the Barron Center, a volunteer usher at Merrill Auditorium, a member of the Deering High Class of ’54 Reunion Committee and the Deering Alumni Association.

She was also a member of Senior Ladies, Riverside, Maine State, and Southern Maine Women’s Golf Associations.

Near and dear to her heart was her ancestry, which was traced back to Monhegan Island in the early 1700s and her involvement with the Pioneer Families of Peaks Island which included descendants of the Starling/Trefethen lines as well as other families originating on Monhegan.

While Mrs. Penrod was an avid golfer, she also enjoyed reading, writing, lively conversation, bowling, cards, traveling, music, movies and the theater, especially Broadway shows. There was always a need to be near the ocean which she found to be calming even when stormy. She particularly enjoyed golfing and playing cards with the Riverside ladies, and spending time with her beloved grandgirls, Erika and Emily, grandboy, Billy. She especially enjoyed attending dance recitals and sporting events in which her grandchildren were involved and playing a round of golf with grandson, Billy. She also held the Penrod clan, which includes sisters and brothers-in-law, many nieces and nephews, very dear to her heart. Her son, Bill, of whom she was very proud, was her “rock” after the death of her husband. An occasional round of golf with Bill was very competitive and great fun.

After a very long illness, Mr. Penrod died in 1997.

Survivors include her son, William Jr.; brother, Richard Paiement, of Portland; daughter-in-law, Robin; and granddaughters Erika and Emily, grandson, William R.; and several special nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for close family and friends will be Aug. 16, at a venue to be determined. Burial will be with her husband in the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. There will be no calling hours.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Shirley’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

Thoughts of giving should be directed to the American Lung Association.

