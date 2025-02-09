As a middle school reading teacher and a mom of three young children, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful reading can be — not just in the classroom but in the everyday lives of my kids, my students and myself. In a world that’s often filled with distractions, reading offers something unique and special: the ability to travel to new places, experience new perspectives and grow — all from the comfort and safety of our own homes.

Reading is not just about decoding words on a page; it’s about transporting yourself into different worlds, whether it’s a magical land in a fantasy novel, a historical event in a biography or a thrilling mystery that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Elizabeth Ledesma is a sixth-grade teacher at Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico, Maine.

As a teacher, I see how a good book can spark curiosity and open the door to all kinds of ideas and emotions that students might never have encountered otherwise. As a mom, I watch my kids get lost in stories that stretch their imaginations and broaden their understanding of the world.

One of the most powerful aspects of reading is that it’s an adventure you don’t have to leave home to experience. Whether we’re sitting together on the couch reading aloud as a family, or whether I’m curled up with a novel after my kids are asleep, reading has the power to take us to places we can’t go physically — yet it still feels just as real.

For example, in one of my favorite books, my children might get to know the life of a young girl in a faraway country, or they might follow a brave hero on a quest to save a kingdom. The beauty of these journeys is that they don’t require us to board a plane, pack a suitcase or worry about safety; we can simply open a book and step right in.

As both a teacher and a parent, I see that reading also develops empathy. When we read stories from different viewpoints, we come to understand people and cultures that may be unfamiliar to us. My own children are learning that the world is much bigger and more diverse than our neighborhood, and they’re discovering how different lives can be — and how they are also often the same in some very important ways.

As a teacher, I see the same growth in my students. A student who might never have traveled to another country can read a novel set in a different culture and gain a new sense of understanding, compassion and connection.

But beyond adventure and empathy, reading is essential for academic growth. It helps students develop critical thinking skills, enrich their vocabulary and sharpen their ability to concentrate and focus. It provides a foundation for all other learning.

When my own children start to read on their own, I can see the joy in their faces as they figure out a new word or realize they can understand a sentence they couldn’t before.

In my classroom, I often tell my students that reading is like having a superpower. There will always be a book ready to guide them, no matter what challenges they face or where life takes them.

