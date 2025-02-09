As a longtime coach and certified hockey referee, I’m deeply troubled by the increasing trend of parental misconduct at youth sporting events. Far too often, parents storm the court, berate officials and create an environment of hostility rather than sportsmanship. Seen most recently in videos published from basketball games, these behaviors set a terrible example for young athletes and degrade the integrity of the games we cherish.

When I became certified as a hockey referee, I expected to learn about the rules and nuances of officiating. Instead, much of my training revolved around managing aggressive parents. The fact that officials must undergo extensive training not just to understand the sport but to prepare for verbal abuse is disheartening. It’s no wonder so many referees quit, leading to a shortage that affects all levels of youth sports. Without referees, games cannot happen, and if this trend continues, we risk a future where youth athletics suffer greatly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Will Tuttle is the girls varsity lacrosse coach at Cheverus High School in Portland and a certified hockey referee.

Referees play an essential role in every sport, ensuring fair play, enforcing rules and maintaining order on the field or court. They are not perfect, nor are they meant to be, but their presence is crucial for competitive balance and the overall experience of young athletes. Yet, with each passing season, more officials are stepping away due to the hostility they face. If parents continue to drive referees away, leagues will be forced to cancel games, reduce competition opportunities and, in some cases, shut down entirely.

The role of parents at these events should be to support their children, not to interfere with the game.

It is the coach’s responsibility — not theirs — to communicate with officials. Just as a coach wouldn’t ask a parent to run a drill at practice or draw up an overtime play, parents should not insert themselves into the officiating process. When they do, it only breeds negativity and detracts from the players’ experiences.

Moreover, this behavior directly contradicts the lessons sports are meant to teach: discipline, teamwork and respect. If we truly want our children to learn these values, we must model them from the stands. Yelling at referees, questioning every call and displaying uncontrolled anger do nothing but embarrass the players and erode the community’s faith in youth sports.

It is imperative that leagues, coaches and officials take a firm stance on this issue. Zero-tolerance policies for parental misconduct should be strictly enforced, and parents should be reminded that their role is to cheer for their children — not to challenge referees. Schools and sports organizations should also invest in parent education initiatives, reinforcing appropriate behavior expectations before each season begins.

If we do not take action, the consequences could be dire. Fewer referees mean fewer games, which translates to fewer opportunities for children to learn and grow through athletics. Referees are already in short supply, and without them, youth sports as we know them will be in jeopardy. It is up to all of us — coaches, leagues and parents — to ensure that officials are treated with the respect they deserve so that sports can continue to thrive for future generations.

Ultimately, youth sports should be a place of growth, learning and positive experiences for our children. We need to ensure that the sidelines reflect that same spirit. Let’s come together to put an end to this toxic culture and make sports enjoyable for everyone involved.

Copy the Story Link