I apparently have way too much time on my hands because today, for reasons I can’t possibly explain, I decided to write down the names of all the dogs I have owned, met or known, and/or loved.

OK, not all dogs are lovable. Please do not write in and try to tell me that ALL dogs are lovable and that if they are not it’s because of their owners. Nonsense.

Dogs have personalities like all living things do and some doggie DNA isn’t as adorable as others.

For example, a beloved relative of mine decided she wanted a puppy, so selected the snarliest, feistiest, most aggressive, bitingest, angriest, biggest, most hyper, clawing, perpetually attacking pup of the litter because she thought his actions were sooo cute!

Her family begged her to pick one from the litter of sleepy, loving, rolling, calm, playful siblings, but no, she thought her truculent, aggressive pick of the litter was just darling and that with love and care she could calm him down and make him become “all sweet.” She named him Fluffernutter.

After years of expensive training, Fluffernutter turned out to be severely aggressive, biting, angry, hyper, truculent, snarling beast. I won’t give his breed name, and he just won’t die — he’s now nearly 20 and as cranky as ever. In fact, when his adoring loving owner wants to have a few people over she has to put him in an overnight kennel so they can dine in peace without the snarling, horrid Fluffernuter violently attacking their shoes and ankles.

Fluffernutter is one ticked off canine and no one knows why — his breed is known for being placid and loving. So you see? Dogs have a right to personality lapses too, just like we humans. It’s all in the genes, I guess.

But back to the names — wow, I’ve known a lot of dogs in my day , some owned, some visitors, some heroes in books, some in movies, and some strays. I do recall Nancy, an old college friend who came to stay with us for a few days and had neglected to mention that she was bringing her two squawking, seed-heaving budgerigars and two entitled, never-groomed collies who nonchalantly lifted their legs to mark their territory on all of my upholstered furniture including the beds, which Nancy found to be absolutely charming, and hilarious. She kept advising us that her pets must feel “so comfy and happy in your home!” and they showed it by all those cunning little habits.

My beloved rescuer, my dear husband, who was not so inclined to think this creature behavior was all that cunning, convinced Nancy that she was pretty much unwelcome as was her traveling livestock. She took the hint, packed them all up and left in a great huff.

So back to the dogs I’ve known and loved in my long 87 years. Let’s see — there was Punch, Judy, Joe, Pinky, Dempsey, Jack, Bobo, Penny, Banjo, Brody, Toby, Reginald, Topper, Jasmin, Oliver, Olivia, Daisy, Fella, Sheriff Earp, Philip, Helen, Yule, RinnyTinny, Dinkum, Leppy, Young Yaller, Twit, Stinko, Dumbass, Big Red, Coalie, Jeff, Raf, Beautiful Joe, Charlotte, Jesus, Spencer, Jughead, Stirling, Ellie, Toby, Emma, Miss Willard, Lad, Lassie, Cynthia, Hopeless, Winter, Asta, Stone, Gabby, Boozehound, Sherlock, Gandolf, Bilbo, Duckie, Jenny, Whacko, Mary, Gwendolyn, Gezunda, Henry, Stella and Puck.

Some I’ve owned, some have been owned by others, some have been in books, some in movies, some in my stories or imaginings; who knows? But one thing I do know — most of these pooches were pretty sweet except for Flutternutter of course, as there are misfits in all living things. He was the Bad Seed of the Canine world but fortunately for all of us, his loving owner did have him fixed. Phew.

Yeah, it’s true. We should all take lessons from dogs. They are nice, kind, endlessly loving and most of all, forgiving. We should pay attention and try to be like them, because dogs rock!

LC Van Savage is a Brunswick writer.

