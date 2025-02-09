The winter sports postseason is upon us and the rest of the month will feature an abundance of memorable action and championships.

Boys hockey is the lone sport still in its regular season, the basketball tournament is about to begin and everything else has held conference or regional championships with the state meets right around the corner.

Here’s a glimpse:

Girls hockey

Cheverus’ girls hockey team, the two-time reigning state champion, was two wins short of a third consecutive crown at press time, a feat which has never been accomplished since the sport earned Maine Principals’ Association sanctioning in 2009.

The Stags, ranked first in the South Region, knocked off visiting No. 4 Biddeford, 6-0, in the semifinals Saturday. Caroline Rousseau scored four times, Ashley Cloutier and Zoey Radford added a goal apiece and Ellie Skolnekovich made seven saves.

“Getting the first goal and getting a quick three in the first period was pretty helpful to calm everybody down,” Caroline Rousseau said.

“We played pretty well from the start,” said Cheverus coach Scott Rousseau. “I know we’re the two-time champs, but it’s not remotely close to the same team. We have eight first-year, full-time varsity players and I thought they responded to the playoff atmosphere.”

Next up for the Stags is the second-ranked Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete/Cape Elizabeth Beacons co-op squad in the regional final Wednesday in Auburn.

The Beacons advanced with a 6-3 win over No. 7 Greely in the quarterfinals and a 3-2 victory over No. 3 Gorham in the semifinals. Against the Rangers, Jane Flynn had three goals, Clio Cook-Sharp scored twice and Marina Bassett added a goal and two assists. Hartson Mosunic had three assists. In the win over the Rams, as the Beacons avenged a loss from earlier this year, Bassett scored all three goals.

“I never feel comfortable with a two-goal lead, but we did enough of the little things to get us the victory,” said Beacons coach Bob Mills. “We got sticks in passing lanes, we played better positional hockey and we played with some intensity.”

Goalie Mya Clark made 15 saves.

“Mya just started playing goal back in November,” said Mills. “To think we’re going to play in a regional final with her in net, we’ve got a lot of confidence in her.”

Cheverus and the Beacons split during the regular season, with the Stags prevailing, 9-1, and the Beacons winning, 3-2.

The winner will take on either Yarmouth/Freeport (15-3-1) or Brunswick (15-4) in the state game Saturday in Portland.

Boys basketball

The boys basketball regular season concluded last week and all four city teams are tournament-bound.

Cheverus locked up the top seed in Class AA North, earning that distinction for the first time since 2011, after finishing 15-3 with victories at Lewiston (49-48) and at home over Portland (58-43). In the win over the Blue Devils, Jameson Fitzpatrick scored 18 points and Leo McNabb added 10. Against the Bulldogs, Fitzpatrick continued his terrific late-season play with 20 points and McNabb added 14 on Senior Night.

“We just stayed calm and focused and we didn’t get fatigued,” McNabb said. “We stayed at the same level of play the whole game. We have a fast-paced offense and our movement off the ball and great coaching gets us easy looks. The guys are always moving and trying to set each other up.”

“I’m really happy for the guys and their families who dedicate a lot to the school,” said Stags coach Richie Ashley. “We realized coming in that if we won, we’re number one and that’s been the goal the entire year. The guys achieved it. Credit to them. These guys are my guys. They’ve only played for me. They’re like my little brothers.”

Cheverus has a bye into the Class AA North semifinals and will take on either No. 4 Edward Little (11-7) or No. 5 Lewiston (8-10) a week from Thursday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

“It feels like we’re on an upward trajectory and that feels great,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’ll practice hard the next week-and-a-half and do what we do.”

Portland wound up 9-9 and third in Class AA North after downing visiting South Portland (46-38) and falling at Cheverus (58-43). In the victory, the 499th in the transcendent career of longtime coach Joe Russo, Banilson Lumani scored 14 points and Lucas LeGage added 12. In the setback, LeGage and Cordell Jones both had 12 points.

“That was a veteran team against pretty much an all-rookie team,” Russo said. “When you play back-to-back, veteran teams can do that. We needed a couple days to review some zone stuff, but it is what it is. We didn’t run anything correctly. Cheverus played an active 2-3 zone and we couldn’t hit a shot. We didn’t have the energy we normally have.”

The Bulldogs host No. 6 Oxford Hills (8-10) in the Class AA North quarterfinals Wednesday night (see our website for game story). Portland won the regular season meeting, 62-42, Jan. 31 on the road. The Bulldogs are 2-1 all-time versus the Vikings in the postseason with a 47-35 victory in the 2023 regional final the most recent.

“To be 9-9 from where we started with our inexperience is borderline remarkable and now, it’s a new season,” Russo said. “We’re all the same. We can all beat each other. Let’s see what we can do with our first playoff game. It won’t be easy. We have a lot of preparing to do. We’ll enjoy the next three or four days of practice. I’m proud to be the third seed and I want the kids to be proud of that. I don’t think many programs could have done what we did.”

If Portland advances to the semifinals next Thursday, it will face either No. 2 Windham (14-4) or No. 7 Bangor (1-17).

Deering ended up 8-10 and sixth in Class AA South after closing with a 68-56 loss at reigning state champion Windham. Tayshaun Cleveland scored 18 points for the Rams.

Deering will go to No. 3 Scarborough (8-10) for the quarterfinals later this week at a day and time to be announced. The Rams edged the visiting Red Storm, 50-49, Jan. 4. Deering won the lone prior playoff encounter, 78-62, in the 2015 preliminary round.

If the Rams advance to the semifinals Thursday of next week at the Cross Insurance Arena, they will play either No. 2 South Portland (13-5) or No. 7 Gorham (6-12), the reigning regional champion.

In Class C South, Waynflete wound up 8-10 and 10th in the region after closing with a 49-34 loss at St. Dom’s last week. JJ Carlo paced the Flyers with 14 points.

Waynflete go to No. 7 Winthrop (10-8) for the preliminary round Wednesday. The teams met back on Jan. 10, where the Flyers lost, 52-41. The teams split four prior playoff meetings. The most recent came in the 2022 quarterfinals, a 44-27 Waynflete win.

If the Flyers spring the upset and move on to the quarterfinals, they will battle No. 2 Monmouth Academy (14-4) Monday of next week at the Augusta Civic Center.

Girls basketball

On the girls’ side, Cheverus, the reigning state champion, finished 13-5 and second in Class AA North after beating visiting Lewiston (64-36) and Portland (76-34) last week. Against the Blue Devils, Kylie Lamson led the way with 24 points and Addison Jordan added 12. In the win over the Bulldogs on Senior Night, Lamson had 26 points and 11 different players scored.

“It feels great,” said Lamson. “I feel like everything in that game went well. Our defense was amazing. Our offense was great. Even if shots didn’t go in, our energy stayed up and we had fun. We were playing for something. The seniors mean a lot to me. It’s great to have their energy.”

“We had different lineups in the first quarter and Portland played well,” Stags coach Billy Goodman said. “Second quarter, we had girls in who are familiar playing together. They moved the ball great and the energy was up for the seniors. The second period was good, but we moved the ball great all game.”

Cheverus hosts No. 7 Lewiston (3-15) in the Class AA North quarterfinals Friday. The Stags beat the Blue Devils last week in the teams’ lone regular season meeting. Cheverus also beat Lewiston in last year’s semifinals (57-35).

“We’re very proud to be second and we also know we’re in a very tough division,” added Billy Goodman. “Every game will be tough. We’ll have to play our best to compete in the playoffs. If everyone does their job, I feel like we’ll have a chance.”

If the Stags advance to the semifinals next Wednesday at Cross Insurance arena, they’ll meet No. 3 Edward Little (12-6) or No. 6 Portland (4-14)

Portland closed with losses at South Portland (58-23) and Cheverus (76-34). Against the Red Riots, Baleria Yugu had a team-high seven points. Yugu scored 24 points in the loss to the Stags.

“We already played (Cheverus) once and I knew what they wanted to do, create turnovers,” first-year Bulldogs coach Joe Johnson said. “We managed their pressure in the first quarter, then we got in our own way in the second quarter.”

Portland goes to Edward Little for the quarterfinals Wednesday. The Red Eddies won the teams’ lone regular season meeting, 54-23, Jan. 28 in Portland. The Bulldogs have won four of five prior playoff meetings, with a 58-25 win in the 2020 quarterfinals the most recent, but this time around, Portland will be a decided underdog.

“Right now, we’re 0-0,” said Johnson. “I told the girls they gave me something to work with the first quarter (against Cheverus), so now they have to give me that for four quarters.”

In Class A South, Deering finished 2-16 and ninth, but only eight teams qualified for the postseason. The Rams closed with losses at Westbrook (48-37) and at home to Windham (48-38). Angelina Keo had a team-high 10 points against the Blue Blazes. In the loss to the Eagles, Keo and Julia Krush scored 12 points apiece.

In Class D South, Waynflete ended up 6-12 and eighth after falling at St. Dom’s in the regular season finale Friday, 45-27. Lauren McNutt-Girouard led the Flyers with nine points.

Waynflete takes on No. 1 Valley (18-0) Monday in Augusta in the quarterfinals. The teams didn’t meet this year. The Flyers are 2-1 against the Cavaliers in the tournament, but last year, in the regional final, Valley rolled, 71-26.

Indoor track

Cheverus, Deering and Portland took part in the Southwestern Maine Activities Association’s championship meet Saturday in Gorham.

The Stags girls tallied 153 points, 40 better than runner-up Portland. The Rams (47) placed 10th.

Cheverus got wins from Paige Alexander in the junior 800 (2 minutes, 18.03 seconds), Grace Alexander in the open two-mile (11:41.05) and their 1,600 open sprint relay team (4:36.92), The Bulldogs won the 4×400 open (4:20.39) junior 800 (1:56.81) relays and got first-place performances from Samantha Moore in the open 600 (1:37.32) and senior 800 (2:21.11). Moore broke her own league record in the 600 and was given the Emily Fletcher Outstanding Distance Runner Award. Teammate Anneliese Collin was named the John Casavola Senior Division MVP.

In the boys’ competition, won by South Portland with 152.5 points, Deering (108) was fourth, Portland (100) came in fifth and Cheverus (26) tied Kennebunk for 11th.

The Rams’ junior 800 relay team came in first (1:38.24). Nathan Foley took first place in the junior long jump (19 feet, 9.5 inches). Jordis Mugisha took the top spot in the junior triple jump (40-8.75). The Bulldogs got wins from Charlie Jacques in the senior 800 (2:00.39), Aran Johnson in the open two-mile (9:54.15) and their 4×400 open relay team (3:38.54). Jacques was named the winner of the Will Fulford Outstanding Distance Runner Award.

Next up is the Class A state meet Monday of next week in Gorham.

Swimming

At the North Division Southwesterns swim meet, the Deering-Portland co-op girls squad, the reigning Class A state champion, tallied 229 points and was second behind Cape Elizabeth (376). Cheverus (69) came in seventh.

In the boys competition, won by Greely with 332 points, Deering/Portland (122) placed sixth. Andy Marvin won the 100 free (48.65 seconds). Cheverus (64.5) was eighth.

In the South Division Southwesterns, Waynflete’s girls had 70 points and came in seventh (Thornton Academy was first with 256 points).

Waynflete’s boys had 34 points and placed ninth (Yarmouth was first with 274). Eric Parker won the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 6.36 seconds).

Wrestling

The Cheverus/Falmouth co-op wrestling team came in fifth at Saturday’s Class A South regional wrestling championship meet. Cheverus/Falmouth had three first-time champs: freshman Damian Skinsacos (120 pounds), senior Liam Backman (175) and junior Evan Metivier (215). Senior Indi Backman, who attends Falmouth and is Liam’s cousin, was runner-up to Sanford’s Richie Simpson at 190.

“Starting as a freshman and not knowing how to wrestle, it feels like I’ve accomplished a lot and I’m proud of that,” Liam Backman said.

The Class A state meet is Saturday in Lewiston.

Boys hockey

The boys hockey regular season still has another week or so to go.

Cheverus/Yarmouth, the reigning state champion, was 13-2 and first in the Class B South Heals following a 4-3 overtime loss at defending Class A champion Lewiston and a 2-0 home win over Gorham last week. In the setback, Colby Carnes, Owen Walsh and Hakon Yeo all scored, while goalie Ethan Tucker made 21 saves. Yeo and Quinn McCoy had the goals in the victory. Cheverus/Yarmouth goes to Falmouth Thursday and visits Mt. Ararat Saturday.

In Class A, the Portland/Deering/Waynflete/South Portland Beacons was 3-11 and 13th in Class A entering Monday’s home game versus Marshwood. The Beacons welcome Biddeford Saturday and go to Scarborough Tuesday of next week.

Press Herald staff writers Steve Craig and Travis Lazarczyk contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

