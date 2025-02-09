The Portland area was hit with significant snowfall — up to a foot in places — Saturday night into Sunday morning, adding to the already snowy conditions as a largely dry January gives way to a frosty February.

About 8.7 inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight at the Portland International Jetport, the National Weather Service recorded at 7 a.m. Saturday, with other parts of Greater Portland recording between 8 and 12 inches.

“We saw many reports of 10 to 12 inches across the Portland area. The highest was in South Portland; they had 12.5,” said Jon Palmer, a meteorologist at the weather service’s office in Gray. “We had several reports of 11 (inches) in Cumberland and Westbrook as well.”

Some of the other highest snowfall totals reported by the weather service included 12.5 inches in Buxton, 11 in Arundel and Hollis, 10.8 in Bath and Saco, 10.5 in Gorham and Limington, 10.4 in Kennebunk and 10.1 in Old Orchard Beach.

The storm was focused around the Portland area, Palmer said. Midcoast Maine mostly saw between 5 and 9 inches, with even less accumulation to the north.

“The mountains didn’t really get a whole lot of snow, and the bull’s-eye was really over the Portland area with this one,” Palmer said. “There’s a snow band that kind of stalled in our area overnight that brought a lot of snow.”

In Androscoggin County, Poland led the snowfall totals with 8.5 inches, while at least 7 inches of accumulation was also reported in Bowdoin, Durham and Lisbon.

And in the capital region — which got a comparatively light impact — Farmingdale recorded 4.8 inches, Gardiner 4.7 and Augusta 4.0.

On Saturday, Portland announced a citywide parking ban from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Other municipalities, including Brunswick and Westbrook, enacted similar bans from Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

A MILD WINTER NO MORE?

Less snow fell in Portland between Oct. 1 and Jan. 30 than any other winter in the past decade, according to the weather service. Just 16.6 inches of snow was reported in that period this winter — a major drop from 53.3 inches in 2015.

But February is starting to make up some ground, with about 4 inches falling in Portland in the middle of last week.

And Palmer warned that Mainers should expect even more snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

“Thursday’s event is likely going to be an all-snow event for most of the state — maybe a little bit of rain and snow mixed down towards Kittery,” he said.

