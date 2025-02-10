After more than two decades of service, including 17 years as board chairperson, Katy Powers is retiring from the Bath Housing Authority Board of Directors.

Powers leaves behind a legacy of leadership, compassion and unwavering commitment to the community, as well as a deeply grateful staff and board, Bath Housing said in a news release.

Powers joined Bath Housing in 2002 at the request of Joanne Marco, who at the time was the resident service coordinator. Marco thought Powers had the kinds of skills necessary for a fast-growing organization. Powers had been a teacher for many years, in both Bath and Brunswick, with deep connections to the greater Bath area. She had long worked with students who faced particular challenges. Marco was sure Powers had a “good ear and eye.” Indeed, after four successful years on the board, Powers took up the vacant chairperson position in 2006.

“[Powers’] impact on Bath Housing is in the how more than the what of what she did,” Marco said. “She was a strong mediator of issues, always stepping in when necessary; she would speak so intelligently and so well that people always listened to her. There were a lot of strong voices on the board, and she had a way of pulling it all together, getting what needed to be done, done. She had that skill of always being concerned about other voices and really listening.”

Executive Director Debora Keller wonders if Bath Housing might have accomplished so much in recent years without Powers leading the board.

“I can’t imagine doing what we’ve done in the last 10 years without Katy,” she said. “She’s always balanced everything — personalities, histories, visions — and she has always been so good at opening a new path forward.”

Powers said the organization’s dreams and visions came first, and she simply helped steer.

Powers’ mother was a resident of The Moorings at Bath Housing for many years. This dual role gave Powers an extra appreciation for — and critical insights to — the work Bath Housing was doing.

“My mother was so happy there, just delighted to have neighbors again and to have community after my father died,” Powers said. “It was such a blessing, seeing [life at] Bath Housing up close. I couldn’t have been happier, being involved there.”

She said the most fulfilling aspect of her time with Bath Housing was “seeing people transition their housing into something welcoming and safe.”

