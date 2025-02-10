Bath Area Family YMCA has raised about 90% of the $7.9 million it needs to expand its early child care options to meet demand, especially among Bath Iron Works families.

The fundraising push launched in 2023 and is entering its final phase. The first phase involved building two new classrooms in a standalone building, which opened in 2024. This summer, the final phase will create a six-classroom Early Learning Center at the Bath YMCA.

Early pledges from donors and community partners, along with $1.5 million in federal funding secured by Sen. Angus King, have put the nonprofit close to its goal.

“It is such a challenge for families to find the high-quality child care they deserve for their children, close to work or home,” said Annie Colaluca, director of early learning and family services for Bath YMCA. “We are proud to be expanding our services to meet this demand and provide more children the opportunity to thrive in our setting.”

Bath YMCA began construction on the new child care facility in Brunswick, which will serve the families of Bath Iron Works employees, in December. After completing both child care centers, the Bath YMCA will host over 230 infants, toddlers and preschoolers. According to Bath YMCA spokesperson Andrew Francis, the new addition to the Bath YMCA will also include a dedicated infant room, making it the first time the organization has been able to care for infants.

“This campaign is about so much more than just expanding child care; it’s about investing in our community’s future,” said Robert Gray, CEO of Bath YMCA. “By creating more opportunities for families to access quality early education, we’re helping to build a stronger foundation for the next generation.”

The goal is to wrap up the capital campaign in early spring so Bath YMCA can build the Early Learning Center in the summer.

“We were at the point where we felt like our nationally accredited child care program should have its own dedicated home here at the Bath Y,” Francis said.

Plans for the Early Learning Center came together in 2021 when child care services in the state were in high demand. The state faced high costs, labor shortages and high turnover rates for early childhood educators. Despite the recent expansion of standalone classrooms, the Bath YMCA has a growing waitlist of parents looking for child care services.

