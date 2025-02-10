Bowdoin College has suspended eight students for their involvement in a pro-Palestinian encampment inside the college’s student union, according to protest organizers. A spokesperson for the college did not respond to emails Monday asking to confirm the suspensions.

The organization is now planning a rally outside the union at 5 p.m. Monday, the same time the suspensions are said to go into effect.

The protest began Thursday when a group of about 50 students set up tents inside the Smith Union. Some of them remained inside the building through the weekend, even as college administrators issued disciplinary warnings.

The protest was organized by Bowdoin Students for Justice in Palestine, which announced the event last week as a response to the college’s lack of action on a student referendum passed last spring that called on Bowdoin to take an institutional stand against the Israeli government and not make future investments in arms manufacturers.

The protesters said they would stay as long as it took for the college’s administration to divest from weapons manufacturing and to take action on other demands of the referendum.

“We are encamping Smith Union because we demand better from an institution that claims to care about the common good,” organizers said Friday.

The protest continued throughout the weekend, with community members and students from other colleges gathering outside the building to support the encampment inside, according to reporting from the student newspaper, the Bowdoin Orient.

Administrators began collecting student ID numbers late Friday night and started issuing notices of disciplinary hearings. On Monday, the college began issuing temporary suspension letters to students.

In a photo of one letter posted to Bowdoin SJP’s Instagram, Senior Vice President and Dean for Student Affairs Jim Hoppe informed the student, whose name was redacted, that they were being placed on immediate temporary suspension for staying in Smith Union past 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Eight students remained in the encampment as of Monday, and all eight received suspension notices, according to Bowdoin Students for Justice in Palestine.

“Bowdoin has chosen to crack down and repress the principled dissent of students who asked for nothing more than their institution to live up to its stated values. We are enraged by the weaponization of a disciplinary process against members of this community who have exhausted every other means of advocacy,” the group said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Bowdoin’s decision to scapegoat students for their failure to lead is a show of cowardice.”

This story will be updated.

