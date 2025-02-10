Beth Latsey, who has served as a recreation director in the Lakes Region for more than 30 years, recently became the inaugural recipient of an award, named for herself, given to supporters of the Lakes Region High School Lakers girls basketball team.

The award will be given annually to a Lake Region girls basketball supporter who best exemplifies the team’s core values: teamwork, sportsmanship, dedication, loyalty and a desire to win.

Latsey received the award at a ceremony held during a Lake Region High School basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The award was presented by Lake Region High School Athletic Director Paul True, who has known Latsey since she started working in Casco more than 20 years ago. True recalled that, more than a year ago, the idea for the award was brought to him by Doug Banks, coach of the girls basketball team.

The award serves as a counterpart to the Bill Shane Award, which is given to supporters of the boys team. The award, which has been given since 2005, was named after Bill Shane, a longtime supporter of Casco youth sports who died from cancer in 2020. Shane, whose grandchildren and great-grandchildren played on the team, attended countless games in support of the Lakers.

True said that Latsey, whose daughter was part of the squad that won the 2006 Western Maine Conference Championship for Lake Region, has done a lot for the Lakers. Even after her own child graduated, Latsey was an active supporter of the team, serving as a board member of Lake Region Youth Basketball, being responsible for organizing community fan events such as a performance of the Harlem Wizards, and making trips to every girls basketball tournament, painting her face blue and gold and singing her heart out for the Lakers.

According to True, Latsey has “single-handedly had an impact in more lives of the youth of our community than any person (he knows).”

Speaking to the Lakes Region Weekly, Latsey recalled how, during her time as recreation director, the Lakers have won six Western Maine Championships and one statewide championship. Over the years, Latsey has watched many girls journey through the program from kindergarten to high school and beyond. A few of those that she knew as players, she said, even have children of their own currently enrolled in the basketball program.

Latsey said that her reaction to receiving the award had been a humbling one. While she was somewhat surprised that she had received the award, she was also very honored to be in the same category as Shane and all of the other people who had been nominated for the boys award.

“It’s been an honor to work with all these people,” said Latsey of her fellow Lakers community members, “and they deserve it more than I do.”

