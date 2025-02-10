JOHN WATERS
John Waters’s June 21 appearance at the Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro sold out so quickly that a second show has been added for June 20.
The legendary filmmaker, actor and writer is known for iconic cult films like “Polyester,” “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray.”
His one-man comedy show will be a side-splitting, highly entertaining romp through his life.
Tickets for Waters’ June 21 show are $65-$102. Get them at thewaldotheatre.org.
Immediately following the show, Waters will host an intimate “group therapy” session that will be limited to 50 people, and will include a Q&A. Tickets are $50 for the session, and attendees must also purchase a ticket to the show beforehand in order to participate.
OUTLAW MUSIC FEST
The Outlaw Music Festival takes place at Maine Savings Amphitheatre in Bangor on Sept. 5. Tickets are on sale now.
The incredible lineup features Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee and Madeline Edwards.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the touring Americana music festival.
Tickets range from $67.50-$299.95. Get them while you still can at waterfrontconcerts.com.
KEVIN JAMES
Comic and actor Kevin James is known as the star of the sitcom “The King of Queens.” He also has appeared in several films including “Hitch,” “Grown Ups” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.”
James has also recorded comedy specials for Comedy Central, Netflix and Prime Video.
His “Owls Don’t Walk” tour swings through Portland’s Merrill Auditorium on Sept. 26. Tickets are $67-$243 and can be purchased at porttix.com.
