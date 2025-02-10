Seven players from three teams have been named semifinalists for the Becky Schaffer Award, which is given to the top senior girls hockey player in by the Maine High School Girls Hockey Association.

All three of those teams are still in the running for the state championship, which will be played at 3 p.m., Saturday at Troubh Arena in Portland.

The seven semifinalists are Lucy Johnson and Zoey Radford of Cheverus, Lauren Labbe and Lisi Palmer of Brunswick, and Jane Flynn (Portland), Marina Bassett (South Portland) and Libby Hooper (Cape Elizabeth) of the Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete Beacons.

The regional finals will be held Wednesday at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn. Top-seeded Cheverus/Windham/Medomak faces No. 2 Portland at 6 p.m. in the South final, while No. 1 Yarmouth/Freeport meets No. 2 Brunswick in the North final at 8 p.m.

The Becky Schaffer Award winner will be announced at the senior all-star game on Feb. 26 at Falmouth Ice Center.

North All-Stars

Forwards for the North Region All-Stars are Labbe of Brunswick, Jordin Williams and Delany Carr of Penobscot Pioneers, Gabby Allen and Emily Andrews of St. Dom’s, Emma White and Drea Rideout of Yarmouth/Freeport, Courtney Lachance of Lewiston and Sophia Sullivan of the Winslow co-op.

North defensive players are Palmer of Brunswick, Avaya Desjardins and Sarah Mack of Lewiston and Kate Nichols of the Winslow co-op. The goalies are Brunswick’s Sensia Ley and Lewiston’s Riley Walters.

South All-Stars

Johnson of Cheverus is a forward for the South All-Star team, along with Bassett, Hooper and their Porland co-op teammates Clio Cook-Sharp and Caileigh Hopkins. Other South forwards are Audrey Farnham of Falmouth/Scarborough, Zoe Trepaney and Jane Flynn of Greely/Gray-New Gloucester, Keira Aleesi of York and Eliza Woods of York.

Portland’s Flynn and Cheverus’ Radford are among the defensive players selected for the South All-Star team, along with Amelia Brann of Falmouth/Scarborough, Eve Hein of Greely/Gray-NG, Katelyn Cyr of the Gorham co-op and Charlotte Lewis of the Biddeford co-op.

