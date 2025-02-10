JD Davison recorded 32 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds as the Maine Celtics ran their winning streak to six straight with a 127-115 win over the Memphis Hustle in an NBA G League game on Monday night in Memphis, Tennessee.

Drew Peterson added 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Maine (12-9). Hason Ward had 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Jordan Schakel scored 26 points for the Celtics.

DJ Steward, who played 32 games for Maine last season, scored 33 points for Memphis (7-8). Miles Norris added 24 points.

Copy the Story Link