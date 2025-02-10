With the further cuts to reimbursement it is going to make therapist jobs harder to do their job effectively and with best quality of care. With cuts comes the need to see more patients in order to survive and with seeing more patients you will see the quality of care reduced. Which – I feel most therapists will feel the same – is not in the best interest of the people that we see to help them improve their quality of life. The cuts need to stop, which helps not just clinicians and clinics but mostly it affects the people that we see.

Tristan Hayes

Windham

