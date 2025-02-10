Apparently I am suffering from Trump derangement syndrome (a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their dislike of Donald Trump.) I prefer to think I suffer from Trump reality syndrome, but I suppose that is just another symptom of my derangement.

I am writing to suggest that there is another relevant disorder that merits consideration: Trump delusion syndrome. In this disorder the victim has lost the ability to perceive any of the factual information related to Donald Trump, instead believing the lies and distortions presented by Trump and his supporters about his behavior.

Some signs that a person may be suffering from this disorder may include a belief that:

• Trump won the election in 2020 but it was rigged and stolen from him.

• Jan. 6, 2021, was a peaceful protest, and that those who were arrested and sentenced were innocent patriots who were mistreated by the justice system.

• Trump bears no responsibility for the events of that day.

• Trump did not try to withhold arms from Ukraine in exchange for dirt on a political rival.

• All of the suits, civil and criminal, against Trump were political witch hunts, and that he was completely innocent and has been exonerated in all of them.

This is only a partial list of course. And, this syndrome is apparently very difficult to treat. My heart goes out to those who are suffering.

Doug Zlatin

Falmouth

Copy the Story Link