It’s hard to follow Trump’s many moves, as he continues to mold himself even more into an odd mix of Vito Corleone, Hitler, Mussolini and Joseph McCarthy.

However, as a physician, I think it’s important to emphasize, amongst all the lies and bluster and showmanship, one fact: Trump’s actions in health care will cause millions of deaths. It’s that simple. Nominating Robert F. Kennedy Jr., backing out of the World Health Organization, halting USAID, blocking science and open reporting and communications between physicians and scientists and patients, all will cause deaths starting right now.

It is true that many of these deaths will be of people we do not know in other parts of the world, and we have decided that that’s OK, but some of these deaths will also occur amongst Americans.

Scott Schiff-Slater, MD

Hallowell

