It’s hard to follow Trump’s many moves, as he continues to mold himself even more into an odd mix of Vito Corleone, Hitler, Mussolini and Joseph McCarthy.
However, as a physician, I think it’s important to emphasize, amongst all the lies and bluster and showmanship, one fact: Trump’s actions in health care will cause millions of deaths. It’s that simple. Nominating Robert F. Kennedy Jr., backing out of the World Health Organization, halting USAID, blocking science and open reporting and communications between physicians and scientists and patients, all will cause deaths starting right now.
It is true that many of these deaths will be of people we do not know in other parts of the world, and we have decided that that’s OK, but some of these deaths will also occur amongst Americans.
Scott Schiff-Slater, MD
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.