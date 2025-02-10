Hoping farmers/makers market comes to Biddeford

Farmers and makers deserve the support of a weekly local market. This is especially true considering the proposed changes to federal grant programs that help ensure the current and future viability of local farmers.

Farmers’ markets are made more enticing to communities by the addition of local makers and artists. I loved vending at and attending the Biddeford Winter Market when it existed. I miss the warmth of the community in the coldest winter months.

In addition, there are programs allowing folks to use their SNAP benefits and elders to use their $50 Senior FarmShare to purchase food from the markets. I hope that any plans for a Biddeford market will include the ability to use these benefits.

I am looking forward to the addition of this vital resource to the Biddeford-Saco community.

Jessica Vallette

Saco

