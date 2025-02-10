BRUNSWICK — More than an hour after his record-setting effort in the shot put at Monday’s KVAC Class A indoor track championship, Lewiston senior Ryker Paradis was still in disbelief.

Any of Paradis’ throws would’ve been more than enough to claim his third-straight KVAC shot put crown, and three of his first five attempts exceeded the conference record (57 feet, 7.25 inches set by Paradis earlier this season). But with the entire Bowdoin College fieldhouse watching and cheering him on, Paradis had one last heave in the tank. The UMaine commit smashed his goal of breaking 60 feet and threw a personal-best of 63-1.

“I’ve worked so hard to do what I just did,” Paradis said. “It’s ridiculous that it even happened…it’s out of my own head right now.”

Paradis’ performance wasn’t the only one to light up the scoreboard as Lewiston (198 points) ran away with the boys title. Brunswick (92) and Messalonskee (80) followed, and last year’s winner Mt. Ararat (68) finished in fourth place.

Lewiston senior Josia Katroli was named the boys athlete of the meet after winning the high jump (6-2), long jump (19-9 1/2) and 55-meter dash (6.64 seconds). Katroli, who tweaked his Achilles tendon in practice two weeks prior, said he was performing at “70, 80 percent.” He added that the meet being postponed from Thursday to Monday due to a snowstorm helped him recover.

“I was just trying to see where I’m at for states,” Katroli said. “I think I’m on a good track to do something special.”

Advertisement

Other Lewiston individual wins came in the 55-meter hurdles (Larson Stone, 8.59 seconds), the 400 (Cameron Harris, 52.18), 1-mile (Enzo Giampaolo, 4:39.46) and 2-mile (Giampaolo, 10:24.75).

“We were feeling pretty good (coming into the meet),” Lewiston coach Craig John said. “As long as everybody did what they were supposed to do, and they did…. The depth was there, you know. We scored in second and third and fourth places where we needed it.”

Messalonskee’s Christopher Shaw (23.44) leaned out Brunswick’s Sebastian Martini to win the 200 (23.48). The Eagles’ 4×200-relay team (1:35.46) also beat out the Dragons’ team with a lean.

Mt. Ararat won the 4×800 relay (8:39.65) and had a pair of individuals win titles (Ashby Hayward won the pole vault in 12-6 and Evan Weymouth won the triple jump in 42-5 1/2). Gavin Anderson of Edward Little (2:03.52) beat Giampaolo by 0.42 seconds to win the 800.

Brunswick wins girls title

At last year’s KVAC championship, the Mt. Ararat girls team edged out Brunswick by 175.5-175.

Brunswick senior Lisi Palmer remembers feeling devastated after the scores were announced, saying that was a motivating factor Monday, when the Dragons earned their third conference title in four years. Brunswick finished with 162.5 points, ahead of Mt. Ararat (132.5) and Lewiston (85).

Advertisement

The Dragons won seven events, including two each by sophomores Ellie Musica (55 in 7.58; 400 in 1:01.26) and Lacey Dinsmore (800 in 2:37.36; 1-mile in 5:43.45). Seniors Ellie Gilman and Lexi Morin won the 2-mile (13:09.39) and shot put (33-3 1/2), respectively.

“I wasn’t talking to them about chances of winning very much, because I wanted them to just do the events that they want to do and enjoy them,” Brunswick coach Isabella Pols said. “And I guess they picked the right events because it ended up working out well. But I wasn’t focused on if we were going to win or not. It was just individually, what do you want to do on the day?”

Palmer, the defending Class A high jump champion, set the KVAC record with a mark of 5-5 1/4. She also placed second in the triple jump and 200.

“I haven’t gotten 5-5 this season yet, so my coach was like, let’s just put it at 5-5 1/4 (after securing the win at 5-2),” Palmer said. “I got it, which was awesome, and another great feeling. It’s really nice that I know I can secure 5-5 like that.”

Lewiston senior Jenni Flynn and Messalonskee junior Kelsie Murray shared the girls athlete of the meet award. Flynn won the 55 hurdles (8.98) and 200 (26.48) and placed second in the 55. Murray won the long jump (16-9 1/2) and triple jump (34-3 1/2) and placed second in the high jump.

Lewiston won the 4×200 (1:57.59), and Mt. Ararat won the 4×800 (11:59.73). Mt. Ararat’s Carly Satterfield won the pole vault with 8-6.

Copy the Story Link