For an independent filmmaker, you often need a miracle to get your film made.

So sometimes you have to make your miracle happen yourself.

That’s one of the lessons learned from the genesis of Scarborough native James Sunshine’s newest feature, “Killing Mary Sue” anyway. The action comedy, which is slated for a summer release, stars Sierra McCormick (“A.N.T. Farm”) as the screw-up adult daughter of a powerful and corrupt U.S. senator who, slated for assassination by her fed-up dad, turns out to be an unkillable killer herself.

Featuring a truly impressive cast of character actors like Dermot Mulroney, Martin Kove (forever the “Karate Kid” bad guy), French Stewart, Jake Busey, Kym Whitley (from the eternally hilarious “Black Dynamite”), Sean Patrick Flannery, and Jason Mewes, the film is certainly a modestly budgeted affair. But as any Maine moviemaker made good in the rough world of Hollywood knows, scraping together even a modest budget requires a lot of hard work — and a miracle or two.

I last spoke with Mainer-turned-Los Angeleno Sunshine about his first feature, 2021’s scruffy, bananas (and very entertaining) “Coronavirus Conspiracy.” (Don’t worry, the title does not indicate that Sunshine or his wildly unpredictable film promote anti-vaxxer nonsense.)

That film, shot on a shoestring during COVID lockdown, was a two-person indie whose impact was blunted by the global shutdown. Still, Sunshine went all out, booking a premiere to which he invited every Hollywood power player whose contact info he could get his hands on. Says Sunshine, “I’d paid for everything out of my own pocket — my retirement, everything — and hoped for the best. Nobody showed up.”

Advertisement

Well almost no one. Sunshine still marvels at his good fortune that one investor who did come to see the film not only loved it, but approached him to pledge to fund whatever he planned next. “She asked what my budget would be, and we eventually settled on two to three hundred thousand dollars,” recalls Sunshine. Things were working out even better than he’d hoped.

And then the roof caved in, as Sunshine’s eager investor underwent a serious health scare that meant she had to withdraw. Luckily for Sunshine (and the investor), she eventually recovered, and returned with a new zest for life — and for funding a young filmmaker’s project.

“One year later, she beat it,” explains Sunshine, and she decided that what she wanted was to make her movie dreams come true. She wasn’t a movie insider, but she wanted to be a part of it. She came to me and said, ‘I can do a million dollars.’ To say I was blown away is an understatement.”

From one disruption to another, Sunshine’s second film saw outside forces threaten to derail production when the 2023 actor’s strike loomed just as “Killing Mary Sue” was ramping up.

“When you’re putting together a movie, money talks,” says Sunshine, who has become a fixture in TV reality shows (“Hell’s Kitchen,” “Big Brother”) since graduating from Scarborough High in 2010. “You reach out to actors all day and more often than not they say, ‘This is my quote, do you have it or not?’ With my investor’s money, suddenly some great people were saying yes.”

So far so good, although the approaching strike sent the resourceful filmmaker and his team scrambling. “We saw the writing on the wall,” says Sunshine. “I thought, we can shoot this film in three weeks or we’re not going to be able to shoot it until next year.” So, with an optimism any indie filmmaker can hear in their bones, Sunshine’s final verdict came down to, “Let’s wing it. Let’s do it,” and “Killing Mary Sue” was off and running.

Advertisement

“I cannot believe it came together as well as it did,” says Sunshine, whose movie was eventually picked up for release by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Sunshine had to deal with a ticking clock, the schedules of a cast of in-demand actors, and the fact that he’d never directed an action scene in his life. “I worked hard with cinematographer John Sawyer to come up with interesting approaches to the action scenes,” says Sunshine. “We went hand-held, used all kinds of interesting techniques. At one point we had a gaffer walk around behind us with a light, pointing at what we were shooting for a unique effect.”

Casting was similarly improvisational, as lead McCormick was only cast a few days before filming, a little miracle of its own. “She was a former Disney girl and we cast her just two days before shooting,” says an admiring Sunshine, “But it feels like I wrote the role just for her.”

So what is a Mary Sue anyway?

“I’ve always been interested in internet meme culture,” say Sunshine of the origin of his heroine and her unexpected killing skills. “The concept of a Mary Sue is often used as a negative there, but I wanted to dive into the concept and have some fun with it.”

For those not familiar with the murky, often toxic waters of internet film culture, “Mary Sue” is a label applied to strong female action protagonists whose skills appear unrealistically perfect. It’s a term usually employed by stunted online fanboys with serious misogyny issues. For Sunshine, a film deliberately focused on a young woman discovered to be a Mary Sue who’s also named Mary Sue is a funhouse mirror of meta moviemaking.

“I wanted to use the idea of the Mary Sue not as bad writing but to dive into the concept intentionally and have fun with it on purpose,” says Sunshine. “I just wanted to make something fun, edgy, weird, and maybe a little offensive. But that’s sort of my style.”

Says Sunshine of his film’s rollercoaster ride, “It’s a cliché, but I have so much gratitude to everybody on my team. This is a life-changing opportunity. Looking back I wonder, ‘How did I put this all together?’ And the answer is them. Still, it’s all like a dream.”

Look for “Killing Mary Sue” this summer. To find out more about Scarborough’s James Sunshine, check out his Instagram account (@jamesksunshine), and look for release and other info about his new film on Facebook and Instagram (@killingmarysuemovie).

Copy the Story Link