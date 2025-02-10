A federal judge in New Hampshire has granted a request to pause enforcement of Donald Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship while the court considers a lawsuit filed by civil rights advocates in Maine and other states.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante announced his decision following oral arguments Monday morning. The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is a plaintiff in the case, which was filed last month by the ACLU and other organizations and argues that the Constitution clearly grants citizenship to babies born in the United States, whether their parents are citizens or not. Trump’s order argues that babies of noncitizens should not have an automatic right to citizenship.

Laplante said he was not convinced by the arguments presented Monday by Drew Ensign, an attorney for the U.S. Justice Department, that Trump’s order does not violate the Constitution and should be allowed to take effect.

“I think the plaintiff has made the required showing to get a preliminary injunction — of likelihood of success on the merits, irreparable harm and the last two factors… equities and the public interest,” Laplante said.

Laplante said after hearing the arguments Monday morning that he was barring Trump’s order from being enforced until a final decision is issued in the case. While the judge’s verbal order took effect immediately, he said he would file a written order explaining his reasoning by Tuesday.

The order comes as justices hearing similar lawsuits in two other jurisdictions have also moved to block Trump’s order. Judges in Seattle and Maryland issued decisions last week, according to the Associated Press.

Trump’s executive order, issued Jan. 20, challenges the longstanding principle laid out in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution that anyone born in the United States is a citizen, regardless of the citizenship status of their parents.

The president’s order relies on a new interpretation of the Constitution and says that citizenship is not automatic if a child’s mother is not lawfully present or is lawfully present but on a temporary basis, and the father is not a citizen or lawful permanent resident.

This story will be updated.

