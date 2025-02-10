Emmett Hammond had a hat trick to lift Marshwood/Traip/Sanford Noble to a 6-2 win over Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete in a boys hockey game on Monday at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Connor Lentz stopped 27 shots for the Knighthawks (9-6). Shane Cullity, Travis Cole and Makili Matty also scored for the Marshwood co-op.

Mike McMains scored twice for the Rangers (3-12). Michael Zaccaria had 13 saves for the Portland co-op.

Copy the Story Link