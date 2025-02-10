Spruce Mountain and Medomak Valley each have players on both the Mr. and Ms. Maine Basketball semifinalist lists.
Spruce Mountain’s Jace Bessey and Medomak Valley’s Gabe Lash are among the 10 semifinalists for Mr. Basketball, along with Leo McNabb of Cheverus, Diing Maiwen of Edward Little, Theo Pow of Kennebunk, Jamier Rose of Noble, Emmit Byther of Old Town, Manny Hidalgo of South Portland, Wyatt Benoit of Thornton Academy and Creighty Dickson of Windham.
Joining Spruce’s Avery Bessey (Jace Bessey’s cousin) and Medomak’s Kytana Williamson as Ms. Basketball semifinalists are Ella Pelletier of Oxford Hills, Madelynn Deprey of Caribou, Julia Reed of Gorham, Lexi Morin of Brunswick, Lily Oliver of Fort Kent, Izzy Morelli of Gray-New Gloucester, Aubrianna Hoose of Oceanside and Abby Morrill of Cony.
The wins of the awards, which are given to the top senior players in Maine, will be announced at the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches banquet in March.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.