Medomak Valley’s Kytana Williamson crosses over in an attempt to get by Erskine Academy’s Kelsie Dunn on Jan. 14 in South China. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Spruce Mountain and Medomak Valley each have players on both the Mr. and Ms. Maine Basketball semifinalist lists.

Spruce Mountain’s Jace Bessey and Medomak Valley’s Gabe Lash are among the 10 semifinalists for Mr. Basketball, along with Leo McNabb of Cheverus, Diing Maiwen of Edward Little, Theo Pow of Kennebunk, Jamier Rose of Noble, Emmit Byther of Old Town, Manny Hidalgo of South Portland, Wyatt Benoit of Thornton Academy and Creighty Dickson of Windham.

Joining Spruce’s Avery Bessey (Jace Bessey’s cousin) and Medomak’s Kytana Williamson as Ms. Basketball semifinalists are Ella Pelletier of Oxford Hills, Madelynn Deprey of Caribou, Julia Reed of Gorham, Lexi Morin of Brunswick, Lily Oliver of Fort Kent, Izzy Morelli of Gray-New Gloucester, Aubrianna Hoose of Oceanside and Abby Morrill of Cony.

The wins of the awards, which are given to the top senior players in Maine, will be announced at the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches banquet in March.

