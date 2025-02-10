7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. Feb. 17. Show runs through Feb. 23. Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., $33-$67. portlandstage.org.

Tee up some laughs with a comedic take on an Agatha Christie story at Portland Stage. “Murder on the Links” features Tom Ford as Christie’s legendary detective Hercule Poirot, and the mystery winds its way through through Merlinville-Sur-Mer, France. The quest to find the murderer of a wealthy businessman will keep you on the edge of your seat with laughter and suspense.

2-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland, $20, $40 for 3-day pass, under 12 free. villainarts.com.

The third annual Maine Tattoo Arts Festival is three days of immersion into tattoo culture. If you’re looking to get inked, you can book an appointment in advance with one of dozens of artists. Featured artists include Chad Chase, Oxilox, Angela Wood and Penny Boy (from Italy) along with guest artists Ty’Esha Reels from the TV show “Ink Master,” among many others.

The festival also offers all sorts of entertainment from Cenobyte Suspension, Alakazam the Human Knot, magician Nigel Blackstorm, contortionist Camille Zamboni and performance artist Verona Fink, to name a few. Food and drinks will be available all three days.

9 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $29 in advance, $34 at the door. statetheatreportland.com.

We’re not entirely sure what to make of the Shrek rave’s tagline “It’s dumb just come have fun,” but we have a feeling the night won’t be boring. It might be a good idea to watch one of Disney’s “Shrek” films to inspire costume ideas and get primed for this wonderfully wacky dance party. With a DJ, light show and your fellow decked-out dancers, you’ll be ogre-joyed with a Shrek-ceptional night out.

7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Annex at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $25. chocolatechurcharts.org.

You’re not required to wear complicated pants to see Americana string band Tricky Britches live in Bath. The ensemble features bass, guitar, fiddle, five-string banjo, drums and a whole lot of multi-part harmonies. You’ll be tapping your toes to traditional bluegrass, old-time country and folk tunes by a Maine band that’s been doing their thing for more than 15 years, and has played shows all around the country as well as Europe.

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., Waldoboro, $28 in advance, $35 day of show. waldotheatre.org.

Native Mainer Aly Spaltro, who records and performs under the name Lady Lamb, continues to be an innovative singer-songwriter, and always puts on a compelling live show. In 2023 she released the five-album box set “In the Mammoth Nothing of the Night” to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of her album “Ripely Pine.” During the pandemic, Spaltro presented a series of socially distant shows in the front yard of her Midcoast home.

