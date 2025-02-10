Donald Trump looks backward. Usually he conjures America’s mythical halcyon days. His worldview on economic policy dates to an even earlier era, before our nation was founded. His ignorance of basic economics was on full and embarrassing display in his remarks to the World Economic Forum in Davos and in his recent claims that America subsidizes Canada through our trade deficit.

In particular, Trump espouses mercantilism, a doctrine popular in the 17th and 18th centuries. Adam Smith’s famous inquiry in “The Wealth of Nations” is a direct attack on the mercantilist notion that the accumulation of financial wealth (especially gold), derived from surpluses in international trade, is the measure of economic success.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Michael Jones is a retired economist living in Brunswick.

Rather, Smith argued, a nation’s real wealth derives from its productive capacity and its efficiency in using scarce resources — that is, on its ability to satisfy the needs of its citizens. Smith’s book, the birth of modern economic thought, was published on our nation’s birth year, 1776. Our nation, and economic theory and practice, have never looked back — until Trumpenomics.

Mercantilists falsely view a country as a business and equate its trade surplus with the profit of a private enterprise. Like a business in competition, they envision countries in a zero-sum game, where one nation’s success implies another’s failure. They bemoan importation whenever similar products can be produced at home. Correspondingly, they love taxes on imports.

Adam Smith and his successors demonstrated that the mercantilists were wrong. In particular, countries that engage in free trade are typically better off than they are in isolation, because acquiring goods through trade in exchange for exports is cheaper than producing those goods at home.

When all countries engage in free trade, all benefit, as long as they use their gains from trade wisely. Tariffs and other policies that restrict trade are usually losers for the economy as a whole and rarely the best policy for achieving non-economic objectives. However, tariffs and other trade restrictions can be used to enrich special interests and, especially when they are claimed to counter “unfair” trading practices abroad, are a potent way of subsidizing domestic producers who demand a shield from foreign competition.

The mercantilists got one thing right: imbalances in international trade are matched by reverse flows of financial assets. Thus, every dollar of a U.S. trade deficit is matched by an outflow of assets from the U.S. — gold centuries ago or IOUs in this modern world. A trade deficit is the difference between a nation’s spending on all goods and its earnings from producing all goods. Like any household, a nation that spends more than it earns must be borrowing the difference.

Having identified the issue, mercantilists failed to identify the solution. To lessen a deficit, a nation must either reduce national spending or increase national income. Tariffs, or other trade restrictions (“fair” or “unfair”), shift spending from one good to another, or increase income in one sector at the expense of other sectors, but have little impact on overall spending and overall income.

For example, a tariff will increase production of domestic goods, which substitute for the imported good, and decrease spending on the imported good. But without changes in overall spending or income, increased production of the import substitute and reduced import spending imply decreased production of, and/or increased spending on, goods that would otherwise be exported. Mercantilists are right that tariffs reduce imports, but they miss the decline in exports that inevitably accompanies the tax.

The only way to lessen a trade deficit is to lessen the gap between spending and income, that is, to stop borrowing from the rest of the world. The biggest demander of loans in our country is the U.S. Treasury, which borrows to finance the government budget deficit.

Speaking to global leaders in Davos, our president scolded other countries for “unfair” trade practices and, in the next breath, championed a tax cut that will add trillions to the government budget deficit. Almost 250 years of theory and practice tell us that his admonition is nonsense and his prescription would only add to the deficit problem.

And then there is Canada, whose trade surplus vis a vis the U.S. is evidence in the eyes of our president of unfair (“abusive”) trade and U.S. overpayment (“subsidies”) for Canadian products. Rather, the deficit means that Americans get the fruits of Canadian producers in exchange for paper IOUs. Only in the mind of a mercantilist would this be a bad bargain.

