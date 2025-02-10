Portland police are investigating the deaths of two people in the woods between the Hannaford supermarket on Riverside Street and the former Tortilla Flat restaurant on Forest Avenue.

Police were called to the area at 7:42 a.m. Monday, department spokesperson Brad Nadeau said. No other details were immediately released.

A stretch of yellow crime tape hung between two trees in the sparse patch of woods. At around 10:45 a.m., several Portland police officers trudged through deep snow, pulling two white body bags behind them, which, at first glance, blended in with the snow.

Officers declined to provide any information about what had happened. By 11 a.m., all traces of the crime scene were gone. Nadeau said more information would be released later Monday.

This story will be updated.

