WATERVILLE — A woman was uninjured Monday when the vehicle she was driving broke through railroad crossing gates that had been lowered at the tracks on Main Street in Waterville and was hit by a CSX Transportation train that then pushed the vehicle for about 100 yards.

The crash occurred at 5:14 p.m. as the train was heading east toward Chaplin Street after the gates at Main Street had been closed, according to Chief Bill Bonney of the Waterville Police Department. The vehicle was heading north on Main Street when the crash happened, he said.

“The operator failed to stop for the gates and went in front of the train, and the train struck the vehicle and pushed it about 100 yards up the tracks,” Bonney, who was at the scene Monday evening, said. “There were no injuries to the operator.”

Bonney, who did not have the woman’s name, said the vehicle sustained a good amount of damage.

About 20 minutes after the crash, police had closed off Main Street around the stopped train and a wrecker was attempting to reach the train and vehicle from Chaplin Street, next to Railroad Square and the Waterville Playhouse at Railroad Station. Firefighters were also at the scene.

Under darkness and with snowbanks piled high off Chaplin Street, the wrecker reached the vehicle, which appeared to be a dark SUV, and towed it away.

Maj. Josh Woods said that in the 17 years he has been with the city’s Police Department, he has never seen a vehicle and train involved in a crash.

Bonney said it is “incredibly important for people to pay attention when they’re driving” and obey traffic signals.

“Though no one was hurt tonight, the story could have ended very differently,” he said.

An employee at the Empire Vape Shop at 251 Main St., which is near the railroad tracks where the crash occurred, said he was waiting on a customer and heard a noise, but did not know what had happened. Moments later, he saw a photograph on social media of the crash, he said.

The employee, who asked not to be identified, said the speed at which trains travel through the Main Street crossing has increased recently. He said his first thought when he heard the noise Monday was that a homeless person had been hit. He said homeless people often walk along or on the railroad tracks.

“Every time a train goes by, I’m like, ‘Please don’t hit the building,'” he said.

The vape shop has many glass shelves and cabinets for retail items, and when trains pass, everything rattles, he said.

Another man who lives off Chaplin Street and was watching the activity Monday night also said the speed at which trains travel locally has increased.

CSX Transportation is a rail freight company that operates in the eastern United States. In Maine, its system extends north to Mattawamkeag. It operates a rail yard not far from the site of the collision.

