AUGUSTA — The Goodwill store in Augusta was evacuated Tuesday morning after a box containing what police described as “possible military grenades and/or mortars” was discovered among donated items.
Augusta police and a Maine State Police bomb team responded, and the bomb team immediately secured the items, according to an announcement from the Augusta Police Department.
The state police determined a grenade found at the store was a spent training grenade. Two other pieces were fuses for artillery shells.
Shannon Moss, the public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the bomb team was unable to determine at the Goodwill store if the fuses were hazardous, “so they took possession of them out of an abundance of caution for further analysis.”
Augusta police Chief Kevin Lully said no threats had been communicated, and police had no reason to believe there was ill intent by the person who had dropped off the box.
The incident was reported at 11:09 a.m. as a suspicious box at the store at 5 Senator Way.
Goodwill staff members met with Augusta police officers and decided to evacuate and temporarily close the store.
The store, which reopened early Tuesday afternoon, is at the Journal Square shopping center off Western Avenue.
