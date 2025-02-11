AUGUSTA — Lawmakers in the Maine House of Representatives voted to advance a $121 million supplemental budget proposal Tuesday, but without the two-thirds support needed for the plan to take effect immediately.

The House voted 74-71 on the proposal, which would fill a shortfall in the budget for the current fiscal year ending in June. The spending package adds to the current $10.5 billion biennial budget.

The proposal is primarily aimed at closing a $118 million gap in MaineCare costs this year. It also includes $2 million for spruce budworm remediation in Maine forests. It was being debated in the Maine Senate later Tuesday afternoon.

Two-thirds support is needed in both chambers of the Legislature in order for the proposal to take effect immediately upon getting the governor’s signature. The proposal won bipartisan support in committee last week, but Republicans later criticized the deal and signaled that they were unlikely to lend support to the proposal.

House and Senate Republicans, in a joint written statement, cited the removal of a provision that would limit emergency housing assistance through the General Assistance program to three months in a 12-month period.

“This provision is essential, saving $20 million in the governor’s biennial budget and imposing necessary controls on escalating welfare spending,” the statement said.

Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee Co-Chair Rep. Drew Gattine, D-Westbrook, urged lawmakers on the House floor to pass the budget as an emergency, saying the proposal before them had been pared down to include only true emergencies, and that other issues would be revisited during debate on the biennial budget for 2026 and 2027.

“If we fail to have this go into effect immediately, it will have dire impacts on the health and wellness of Maine people,” Gattine said.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link