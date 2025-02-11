Cape Porpoise portrait and conservation photographer Tess Johnson, according to a news release, is offering prints of her photo, “God Bless the Fishermen,” for sale with 50% of the proceeds to benefit the New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association.

“Living and working on Langsford Road along the shores of Cape Porpoise Harbor allows me a unique opportunity to share this beautiful and rare gem of a working waterfront,” said Johnson in the news release. “The harbor is the foundation for everything I do. It fuels my conservation efforts and provides a stunning backdrop for my portrait work. I am forever in awe of where I live. Each morning as I hear the low rumble of the motors setting out to sea, a piece of my heart goes with them. I am reminded that there are still hardworking folks who take great pride in providing sustenance for our communities.

“Fishermen (and women) feed us. They inspire us with their strength and perseverance. They are a living link to the past and bridge to the future of ocean sustainability. I hope sales of this print can provide exposure, awareness, and funding for research for the New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association, an organization dedicated to the working men and women in the industry and our ocean’s sustainability.”

For more information or to order prints, visit tessjphoto.com.

Lego Club meets

at library

Kennebunk Free Library is offering a Lego Club for children ages 4 and older. Lego Club will meet on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to build new and imaginative creations or ask the librarian for a challenge to complete. All Lego blocks will be supplied. Participants are asked to leave their own blocks at home. Registration is recommended, but not required.

Lego Club is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information or to register, call 985-2173, ext. 108 or register online.

Dot Painting

on Glass class

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will host Dot Painting on Glass on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 5:30 p.m. The class will be led by resident artist Rayanne Coombs.

Participants will discover the art of dotting as Coombs showcases how to “paint the glass red” using specially designed dotting tools. The interactive session is for both beginners and seasoned artists looking to explore a new medium.

Class size is limited and organizers encourage those interested to call 207-967-2778 to secure a spot. All supplies will be provided, and light refreshments will be offered.

Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Virtual balance

and strength class

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging will offer its falls prevention class, A Matter of Balance, virtually via Zoom. Participants can now exercise to increase strength and balance in the comfort and convenience of their own home. The evidence-based class has proven successful in reducing the incidence of falls in older adults, according to a news release from the agency.

The nine-session class will meet from March 11 to April 8 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. via Zoom. The first class, Session 0, will be held on Tuesday, March 11. It will provide an opportunity to introduce everyone, review safety procedures and platform skills needed for the virtual class, and practice setting up a physical space. Organizers encourage participants to attend Session 0 even if already comfortable with the technology.

To register, visit www.smaaa.org/events or call the Agewell team at 207-396-6578.

A Valentine’s

Dance Party

The Groove Society’s Valentine’s Dance Party to benefit the Tommy McNamara Charitable Foundation is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14, 7 to 10 p.m., at South Congregational Church’s Community House at 2 North St., Kennebunkport.

Local DJ, WBOB, will spin the tunes. Food and drink has been donated by local restaurants, including Above and Beyond Catering, Coffee Roasters of the Kennebunks, Congdon’s Doughnuts, For the Love of Food and Drink, Seven High and Wine House on Main. Patrons are encouraged to enter to win one of the evening’s raffle prizes.

The Tommy McNamara Charitable Foundation, according to a news release, was founded in 2013 to pay tribute to Tommy McNamara, a young man from the Kennebunk community who passed away tragically in 2012. The foundation’s mission is to raise funds to develop and maintain quality recreational and sports facilities for the enjoyment of the youth of the Kennebunk/Kennebunkport community.

The Groove Society hopes to make the fundraising dances an annual or twice-annual event with rotating beneficiaries. One-hundred percent of the evening’s proceeds will go to the chosen beneficiary.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. To buy tickets in advance, attendees can pay by Venmo (with the QR code found on The Groove Society’s Instagram and Facebook pages) or with cash or check, that can be dropped off at Tourist & Town publishing offices at 12 Depot St., Kennebunk.

For more information, follow The Groove Society on Instagram @groovesocietykbk and Facebook @The Groove Society of the Kennebunks.

Vacation week

at BlixxHorses

BlixxHorses, of West Kennebunk, will host February vacation week visits Feb. 17-21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rather than riding, where only the rider benefits, participants will experience Lexxie and Fritz through interactive activities. Participants will also learn about a horse’s needs and the care they require in domesticity.

BlixxHorses is a 501(c)(3) educational and advocacy organization providing interactive, therapeutic non-riding programs since 2007. The cost of the vacation week visits are $20 per family; cash or checks only.

For more information, or to reserve a time, call and leave a voicemail at 207-985-1994. For more information about BlixxHorses, visit www.blixxhorses.org.

Family Fun

Play at library

Kennebunk Free Library is hosting Thursday Family Fun Play throughout February. On Thursday mornings in February, the library will bring out some special toys for a library play date. The toys are best enjoyed when the whole family plays together. Before each session ends, Miss Maria will read a story.

All programs will run from 10 a.m. to approximately 11:15 a.m.; however, friends are welcome to come and go as they please. Thursday Family Fun Play is for children ages 0-5 and their grown-ups. No registration is required. Upcoming Thursday Family Fun Play dates: Feb. 13, 20 and 27.

Thursday Family Fun Play is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information, call 985-2173, ext. 108 or email ys@kennebunklibrary.org.

Endicott College

dean’s list

Endicott College, located in Beverly, Massachusetts, announced its fall 2024 dean’s list students. Local students on the dean’s list:

Arundel: Sophia Notine, business management, Elizabeth Colton and Matthew Notine.

Kennebunk: Ainsley Luken, interior architecture, Lisa Luken and Steven Luken.

Kennebunkport: Samson Bajakian, marketing communications/advertising, Susan Bajakian and Hauritoun Bajakian.

Alumni association

updating database

For the past year, the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport Alumni Association has been consolidating membership data into a new database system. To reach as many alumni as possible, the association requests that Kennebunk High School alumni reach out to the alumni association at kkaainc1905@gmail.com to ensure updated membership and contact information. Contact information is also sought for those who may not use email to ensure all interested classmates receive communications.

The association’s annual alumni banquet is scheduled for Friday, June 20, at the Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport. A social social hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m. Invitations should arrive via email or the postal service beginning in March.

For more information, contact the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport Alumni Association, PO Box 272, Kennebunk, ME 04043 or email kkaainc1905@gmail.com.

Area residents on

Quinnipiac dean’s list

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut:

Anya Horne, Kennebunk; and Victoria Ladd, Kennebunk.

Ghost Ships

and Gothic Dreams

The Brick Store Museum will present Ghost Ships and Gothic Dreams, a virtual lecture featuring award-winning author, actress, playwright, and ghost tour guide Leanna Renee Hieber. The online session is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Hieber will explore how southern Maine’s haunted past has influenced her fiction and non-fiction works, including her forthcoming book, “America’s Most Gothic: Haunted History Stranger than Fiction.”

She will delve into Maine’s legendary ghost ships and discuss why Wolfe’s Neck Preserve serves as the setting for her next Gothic novel. Attendees will be the first to hear live excerpts from her upcoming chapters.

To complement the evening, guests can order a take-home meal catered by For the Love of Food & Drink (Wells). Available by pre-order, meals can be picked up between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. before the virtual event.

Take-home meal menu: Greens salad, Anadama roll and butter, pork tenderloin with plum chutney or layered vegetable torte, broiled potatoes and root vegetables, individual fruit pie.

The virtual program will be hosted via Zoom, with a link sent to registrants prior to the event.

For more details and to register, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org or contact the Brick Store Museum at 207-985-4802.

Class of 1965 seeks

scholarship nominations

The Kennebunk High School class of 1965 is accepting nominations for a scholarship recipient from the Kennebunk High School class of 2025.

Applicants must be enrolled/attend Kennebunk High School and will be furthering their education after high school in any field, trade, college, or training, and they must have a relative or direct connection to a Kennebunk High School class of 1965 graduate. The connection includes grandchildren, great-grandchildren, godchildren, foster children, nieces, nephews, cousins, etc.

For more information or to apply, contact Donna Thompson at donnawjhs2003@yahoo.com.

Sea Road art

show at museum

The Brick Store Museum will host the Sea Road Elementary Art Show, on view through Feb. 23. More than 350 artworks by the community’s youngest artists, in third, fourth and fifth grades, are on display in the museum’s ground-floor galleries.

Sea Road School art teacher, Adrienne Munger curated the show. Sea Road students all participated in the exhibition, and submitted a piece illustrating different forms of artwork from still life to triptychs to ceramics.

Admission to the museum is free for the entire community during the Elementary Art Show. The museum offers free admission all month long for its Free February promotion.

The Brick Store Museum, founded in 1936 by American artist Edith Barry, works year-round to illustrate local history, art and cultures through exhibitions and programming for children and adults. Part of the museum’s mission is to encourage young people to engage with the worlds of history and art.

For more information about the exhibition and related events, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org. The website also offers information about half-day art classes for young learners and program opportunities year-round.

York County Audubon offers

bird studies scholarship

The Maine Young Birders Club, in partnership with York County Audubon and Friends of Hog Island, announced a scholarship opportunity for a young birder to attend the Coastal Maine Bird Studies for Teens program on Hog Island in June. According to a news release, the scholarship will cover 100% of the recipient’s cost to attend the birding program.

The Coastal Maine Bird Studies for Teens program, wrote organizers in an email, “is an immersive, six-day, five-night experience taking place from June 15 through June 20. This opportunity allows passionate young birders to work alongside some of the country’s leading birders and ornithologists, learning about field identification, bird ecology, and conservation. The program offers hands-on experience with Audubon’s seabird restoration efforts and a visit to Eastern Egg Rock to observe puffins during their breeding season (weather and sea conditions permitting).”

The scholarship application, along with complete program details and instructions, is available at www.yorkcountyaudubon.org. The application deadline is Feb. 19, 2025.

Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 17 to apply. In return for the scholarship, the recipient will be asked to submit a short summary of their trip and the lessons learned.

For full program details, visit hogisland.audubon.org/programs/bird-studies-teens.

The Maine Young Birders Club, according to Audubon officials, aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for teens in Maine to explore birds and nature through birding-related events and activities. The club encourages young people to develop a deep connection with the natural world by empowering them to study and enjoy birds.

Artists invited

to submit artwork

The Art Guild of the Kennebunks welcomes artists to submit their work to be juried into the guild established in 1980.

“Joining the Art Guild of the Kennebunks gives artists a way to enjoy the company of other artists in our creative community” said Judith Kinsman Arneson, membership chairperson, in a news release. “It is also a way to present and sell your artwork in exhibits sponsored by the guild and find inspiration in the many opportunities the guild presents to its members.”

The jurying process: Go to the AGK website, www.artguildofthekennebunks.com, and fill out an application form. Send biographical information and a non-refundable check for $35 to Art Guild of the Kennebunks, P.O. Box 2658, Kennebunkport, ME 04046, by Monday, April 14.

Artists should submit five pieces in one medium that best represents them as an artist. Jurying date is Saturday, April 19. Drop off artwork on Saturday, April 19 at noon at the Brick Store Museum Program Center, 4 Dane St., Kennebunk. The building is located behind the museum. Art should be picked up at 3 p.m. the same day. Artists selected to become members of the guild will be notified by mail in seven to 10 days.

All media is acceptable, including oil, watercolor, pastel, pen and ink, pencil, sculpture and mixed media. Paintings must be professionally framed for hanging.

For more information, about contact Judith Kinsman Arneson, membership chairperson, at 207-229-9659.

Democracy Cooperative

opens at Lafayette Center

The Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel has a new home — the Democracy Cooperative (or Co-op) at 2 Storer St., Unit 111, in the Lafayette Center in Kennebunk.

According to a news release, in addition to serving as the organization’s office space — with its focus on local and state politics — the Co-op will be a hub for outreach and activism in the local community and for other Democrats in York County. Some small groups that will utilize the space include local state legislators, community conversation groups, focus groups, campaign teams, book clubs and more.

“The Democracy Co-op offers a workplace where the Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel can build on the activism and energy expressed in 2024 and protect the values and freedoms Democrats and others hold dear in our democracy,” said Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel Chair Penny Gruen.

The meeting space will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. Office managers are Dean Thomas and Steve Sawyer.

To reserve space or to volunteer for Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel activities, call 207-569-0001.

Historic painting on view

at Brick Store Museum

Nearly a year ago, the Brick Store Museum hosted a “March Madness” competition, during which museum visitors voted for their favorite piece of art from the museum’s list of conservation projects. In April 2024, the museum announced the winner of the vote: a painting of the Kennebunk-built ship, Neva, painted in watercolor on paper nearly 200 years ago.

The Neva was the first vessel to be launched by William Lord, of Kennebunk, in 1832. The contract for building the ship went to George W. Bourne and his partner of Henry Kingsbury, at the shipyard located behind what is now known as the Wedding Cake House. The vessel was 80 feet long at the keel, 18 feet deep, and about 25 feet wide. In the painting, the Neva is seen leaving the port at Le Havre, France, in 1833. Details include several people waving at the ship from a dock, with another ship in port in the distance.

A Maine-based conservator worked on the Neva portrait for nearly seven months due to the lengthy repairs and conservation to its paper backing and paint loss. The work was made possible by donations from interested community members through the museum’s Barry-Bodman Fund. In December 2024, the painting was returned to the museum completely conserved and ready to be viewed by the public. The work will be on special exhibit for the public to view starting Feb. 1.

To learn more about the Neva and the artwork conservation process, visit the Brick Store Museum’s “Museum Telegram” blog at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round, and celebrates Free February by offering free admission to all during the entire month of February.

Vets group offers

Wednesday coffee

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044 has launched free-coffee Wednesdays to all veterans. Chapter 1044 is located at 508 Elm St. in Biddeford (basement of American Legion Post 26). Chapter meetings are held on the first Sunday of each month and begin at 1:30 p.m.

Those who served in the past, or are currently serving, are welcomed to the Wednesday coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. Veterans need simply to show military ID or wear an item that identifies their service, and the coffee is on Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044. Tables will be set up with board games and a veteran service officer will be available to answer questions on veterans’ benefits or to help file a claim for disability through the VA system. The service is also available to spouses of veterans.

For more information, contact Joseph Armstrong, chapter president, at 207-494-9287 or visit www.vva1004maine.org.

Seaglass Chorale

rehearsals at St. David’s

Seaglass Chorale invites interested singers to its rehearsals that are scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk. No audition is required.

Founded in 1993 by Artistic Director Jean Strazdes, Seaglass Chorale is a non-auditioned adult choral group of 60 voices. The chorale represents about 20 southern Maine communities and regularly performs throughout the area, with concerts in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Wells, Sanford, Saco and other regional venues.

St. David’s is located at 138 York St., Kennebunk. For more information on Seaglass Chorale, joining the chorale or making a donation, visit gwww.seaglasschorale.org.

Legion Post 159

meeting schedule

Monthly meetings of American Legion Post 159 are held on the first Thursday of the month. Meeting dates for 2025: March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.

All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcomed to attend. Legion Post 169 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2400.

Family storytime

at Graves Library

Graves Library will host Friday family storytime in the Community Room every Friday at 10 a.m. and invites patrons to Stay & Play at 10:45 a.m. The program includes stories, finger plays, and songs.

After story time, participants are invited to stop at the hands-on stations that are always open: Puzzle Cubes, View-Master, Coloring Crafts, Legos, I Spy Terrarium, and more. Participants can also try the themed Counting Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win a prize.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 and ask for the Junior Room or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Amateur Radio Society

meets at The New School

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a tech talk by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Astro Society

hosts star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit ASNNE.org.

Land trust nature

walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The 2025 walk schedule is subject to change with notice.

For more information and to register, visit kennebunklandtrust.org.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Legion Post 74

schedules meetings

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. Legion Post 74 participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Chess Club Tuesdays

at Graves Library

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library hosts Chess Club meetings every Tuesday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Dow Room. Whether a seasoned player or just starting out, the club welcomes all levels of players.

Players are invited to bring their own chess board or feel free to use one of library’s. The event provides an opportunity to engage in friendly matches, sharpen skills, and learn more about this timeless game from fellow chess lovers.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

York County Amateur

Radio Club meetings

The York County Amateur Radio Club meets on the first Sunday of each month from September to June. The meetings begin at 2:45 p.m. at the Wells town offices at 208 Sanford Road.

All are welcome and membership is open to all. A ham radio license is not required. The club promotes amateur radio knowledge, offers educational programs, and organizes special events. For more information, visit w1yca.org.

