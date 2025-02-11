Way back in the ’60s, my mom was on a flight from Syracuse to Washington, D.C. and this chicken vol au vent was what they served for dinner. On the plane, Mom was so enraptured with this meal that she contacted the airline and asked for the recipe. And it was given to her.

Over the years, it remains a family favorite that I have tweaked just a tiny bit. I ask you, who could resist a juicy chicken thigh wrapped in puff pastry with the surprise of a savory sausage in the middle? For a bonus, there’s velvety mushroom cream sauce that you’ll want to spoon over practically everything you eat from now on.

Delicate green beans with a bit of nutty crunch accompany this elegant entrée, and for dessert, there’s a versatile (almost flourless) chocolate cake. This decadent confection is delightfully squidgy, with the middle sinking a bit as it cools.

For Valentine’s Day, let’s have a raspberry accent for the chocolate, but this is also delicious made with Grand Marnier, melted marmalade and clementine sections. Use your imagination to come up with your own favorite chocolate enhancers — the sky’s the limit. Happy St. Valentine’s Day, loveys!

Chicken vol au vent

• 4 chicken thighs, bone in and skin on

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 cup chicken stock

• 3 tablespoons flour

• 1/4 teaspoon paprika

• Pinch of salt and pepper

• 1 cup cream, plus 1 tablespoon

• 8 ounces button mushrooms, chopped

• 1/4 cup dry white wine

• 4 brown-and-serve breakfast sausages, thawed

• 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

Brown chicken in butter for 4 minutes on each side in a large, heavy skillet over medium-low heat. Add chicken stock to pan and simmer until chicken is tender, for 20-30 minutes depending on size of thighs.

Remove chicken from pan to cool. Carefully cut out the bones.

Measure stock and add water if needed to equal 1 cup. Combine flour and seasonings and sprinkle in pan, whisking until smooth over low heat. Slowly whisk in 1 cup cream until smooth and thickened. Adjust consistency with more liquid if needed. Stir in mushrooms and wine.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a floured surface, roll out pastry and cut into four squares. Place a chicken thigh on top of each square (skin side down) then place a sausage in each bone cavity. Top each thigh with 2 tablespoons sauce. Bring corners of pastry up to center and seal edges. Brush with cream. Place in a 13-by-9-inch baking dish and bake for 30 minutes or until golden. Serve with additional warm sauce. Yield: 4 servings

Green beans almondine

• 2 quarts, plus 2 tablespoons water, divided

• 2 (8-ounce) bags frozen thin green beans

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1/2 cup sliced almonds

• 1/4 cup shallot, thinly sliced

• 1 teaspoon garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add green beans; cook until tender-crisp for 4-5 minutes. Drain beans then plunge them into a bowl filled with ice water. Drain again and thoroughly dry with paper towels.

Wipe out pan and add butter and oil. Cook over medium-low heat until butter is melted. Add almonds and sauté, stirring constantly, until butter has browned, about 5 minutes. Add shallot and garlic. Sauté, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Stir in lemon juice and 2 tablespoons water. Continue to stir constantly until sauce has thickened. Stir in beans, salt and pepper. Reheat, tossing occasionally. Yield: 4 servings

Chocolate raspberry truffle cake

• 16 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

• 1/2 cup butter

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 1/2 teaspoon flour

• 1 teaspoon raspberry liqueur

• 4 eggs, separated

• 1 cup raspberry jam

• Whipped cream

• Fresh raspberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 8-inch spring-form pan. In a large saucepan, stir chocolate and butter together over low heat until chocolate is melted. Remove from heat and stir in sugar, flour and liqueur. Whisk in egg yolks one at a time, until completely combined. Cool.

In a bowl, beat egg whites with an electric mixer at high speed until stiff peaks form. Fold into cooled chocolate mixture. Pour batter into prepared spring-form pan.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until edges are puffy. Cool on wire rack for 30 minutes then remove the sides of the pan and cool completely. Cover with cling wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

To serve, allow cake to come to room temperature (about 45 minutes). Heat jam until melted then drizzle a spoonful on individual dessert plates; place cake slice on plates and top with another light drizzle of jam. Garnish with whipped cream and raspberries. Yield: 8 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

