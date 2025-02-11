On Jan. 22 the Scarborough Town Council passed an ordinance requiring all new development to provide a 25-foot buffer from the wetlands. While this 25-foot setback will not have a direct impact on many Scarborough residents, it will provide great benefit to our town.

The buffer between wetlands and development provides a lot of value to our residents and town. While it may be hard to quantify the value wetlands bring to communities and their residents, the benefits can be identified. Wetlands serve many functions, including filtering pollutants from water, acting as a natural sponge, absorbing increased water during floods, preventing property damage, storing carbon, and supporting commercial industries, such as fishing and shellfish harvesting. Our wetlands contribute to Scarborough being one of Maine’s ecotourism destinations.

It would be hard to find a resident in Scarborough who does not appreciate the beauty of our location and its natural resources. But these resources are being threatened. Approximately 35% of the world’s wetlands were lost between 1970-2015 and the rate of loss now accelerates annually. One of the biggest threats to our environment is development. As the town with the largest contiguous saltwater marsh in Maine and the fastest growing Portland suburb, we seem to be at odds with ourselves.

As sea levels rise, storms intensify, and development continues, there is little room left for the marsh to migrate. While we cannot control the rising sea levels and storms, we can control how we develop around the marsh and wetlands. Development comes with a significant amount of impervious areas, such as roads, buildings, and parking lots, which affects how stormwater flows into wetlands. When we replace this natural, permeable ground, water is prevented from being absorbed into the soil, increasing runoff from storms. This increased stormwater is carrying pollutants, like fertilizers, oil, and trash, into the wetlands and destroying its natural growth and habitat.

In 2023 the Town Council adopted its 30×30 goal: an effort to conserve 30% of Scarborough by 2030. Right now it feels like a race between development and conservation. While there are minimal costs associated with maintaining conserved land, large properties with developed land have ongoing costs associated with it: roads, utilities, emergency services, schools, and maintenance. Furthermore, sometimes these large property owners benefit from tax breaks, subsidies, or relaxed zoning, without full consideration of the costs or environmental impacts.

There are many ways as a community we can address these threats and inequities. A 25-foot setback was just one protection we have put in place but there is a lot more that can be done. So, what are the priorities of Scarborough? Will we continue to contribute to the rapidly disappearing wetland, or will we be leaders in taking action and creating policies to stop this?

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Scarborough Town Council.

Copy the Story Link