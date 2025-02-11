An Eliot man died after rear-ending another car in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, over the weekend, local police said.

Judd Reed, 70, suffered life-threatening injuries after his Dodge 1500 pickup truck struck the back of a Toyota Camry Saturday afternoon, the Portsmouth Police Department said in a written statement.

Reed was transferred to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department said. The driver and passenger of the other car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Lafayette Road and Mirona Road, the department said. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

“At this time the investigation is ongoing, but it does not appear that reckless driving or alcohol were a factor,” the department said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Portsmouth Detective T.J. Potter at (603) 610-7642.

Copy the Story Link