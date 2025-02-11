This past November, my colleagues and I on the Maine Climate Council released the four-year update to the state’s climate action plan: Maine Won’t Wait 2.0. The plan builds off the Council’s original plan and highlights strategies and goals to tackle the impacts of climate change. The plan makes policy recommendations to the Maine Legislature that will meet the urgency of Maine’s changing climate, the effects of which are posing a threat to our way of life.

As a state with an extensive coastline, Maine is particularly affected by the impacts of climate change, such as sea-level rise and coastal erosion. Earlier last year, we experienced first-hand the extreme flooding and unprecedented damage at Higgins Beach, Pine Point and working waterfronts along our coast. The importance of focusing on resilience in this updated plan cannot be overstated. With extreme weather becoming more frequent, we must reevaluate how we plan, build, and move around in Maine.

Action on resiliency must begin now, in this legislative session. That is why I am proud to support LD 1, An Act to Increase Storm Preparedness and Resilience for Maine’s Communities, Homes and Infrastructure. This bipartisan bill would help Mainers make their homes more resilient by providing grants of up to $15,000 to homeowners, lowering the cost of protecting against future storms. This bill would also establish the “Flood-Ready Maine Program” to improve communication to communities, businesses and residents about flood risk. This bill will have its public hearing on Feb. 11, and I encourage all those affected in Scarborough and Gorham to submit testimony. Learn more on how to testify at a public hearing in the Legislature by visiting mainesenate.org/testify/.

The path to a sustainable future includes all Mainers. I encourage all of you to engage with the updated climate action plan, and to participate in local initiatives to meet the goals it sets. As your state senator, I am dedicated to supporting policies that align with the goals of “Maine Wont Wait” such as investing in coastal resilience projects, weatherizing Maine homes and improving access to renewable energy. By working together, we can ensure that Maine remains a vibrant place for our residents and visitors for generations to come.

As always, I am a resource for you, your family and our community. If you need assistance or have any questions for me, please reach out at Stacy.Brenner@legislature.maine.gov or call my Senate office at (207) 287-1515. I will do my best to help.

Copy the Story Link