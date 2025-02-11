Living somewhere in between modern catharsis and American myth, Griffin William Sherry’s roots continue to grow strong in the ever-evolving genres of folk, Americana and rock ‘n’ roll. Sherry will take the stage at Johnson Hall Opera House in Gardiner at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

Sherry’s music is inspired by his New England rural roots. The opera house calls his signature style “inimitable” and “visceral and heartfelt, loud and passionate, each song taking on a voice of its own.”

In 2011, Sherry co-founded the independent band The Ghost of Paul Revere, capturing the hearts and minds of countless fans with a series of acclaimed releases and sold-out shows everywhere. He helped establish his own music festival, performed on national television and garnered millions of streams. In 2019, his song “The Ballad of the 20th Maine” became the official Maine state ballad, securing The Ghost of Paul Revere’s place in Maine music history. In 2022, after writing music for 17 years, Sherry’s begun work on his first solo record, taking a step in a new direction.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this ticketed event. All seats are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. This show will be on the third floor, Reehl Stage. Johnson Hall Opera House is located at 280 Water St. in Gardiner and is handicapped accessible. Call the box office at 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org for tickets.

