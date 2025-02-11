Cooper Smith and Brock Gibbons combined for 19 points in the first half, starting ninth-seeded Lake Region on its way to a 61-52 win over eighth-seeded Poland in a Class B South boys basketball prelim Tuesday night in Poland.

Smith got 10 of his 16 points before halftime and Gibbons made three 3-pointers as Lake Region built a 28-15 lead.

Gibbons finished with four 3-pointers for 12 points. Jacoby True helped Lake Region secure the win by going 10 for 14 from the free-throw line.

The Lakers move on to face top-seeded York in the quarterfinals Friday at the Portland Expo.

Anthony Warren and Jacob Jamo each scored 16 points for Poland.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SANFORD 67, MASSABESIC 27: Paige Sevigny scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lift the Spartans (14-5) past the Mustangs (5-14) in a Class AA South quarterfinal in Sanford.

Sanford advances to face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Bonny Eagle and Gorham in the regional semifinals next Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Mollie Puffer added 14 points, Ava Hudson had 13 and Ella Tederous finished with 10.

Madi Van Brocklin scored 10 points for Massabesic.

DIRIGO 48, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 45: Abby Luczynski’s layup with 4:12 remaining put 10th-seeded Dirigo in front to stay, and the Cougars (11-8) held on against the No. 7 Panthers (12-7) in a Class C South prelim in Yarmouth.

Dirigo =will face second-seeded Carrabec next Tuesday in the quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center.

Luczynski wound up the lone Cougar in double figures, finishing with 19 points.

The Panthers got 21 points from Ella Giguere and 17 from Athena Gee, but didn’t score in the final 6:47.

