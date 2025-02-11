Donald Oakes has been woodworking for nearly 40 years. First as a hobby, and then a career, Oakes has spent his life building boats and cabinets, carving whales, and turning antiques into art.

But his real passion for woodworking came when his son, Jameson Oakes, was born. Oakes raised his son himself, and brought him to the woodshop often.

When Jameson died last year at the age of 22, Oakes knew he wanted to honor his son in the best way he knew how: by creating a woodworking space for the community.

“My son was the inspiration,” Oakes told the Post.

Oakes opened Mainely Makers, a community-based artisan and woodworking space in West Kennebunk early this month. Last weekend, he hosted his first open house at the shop.

More than 60 community members showed up.

“It was definitely well received,” Oakes said. “I didn’t leave the shop until late. People kept coming in after dinner across the street at the Village Tavern.”

Skill isn’t necessary to enjoy Mainely Makers — just an interest in art and a willingness to learn and create.

In its first month, Mainely Makers has already begun teaching adult woodworking classes and is getting involved with homeschooling groups to teach kids about the craft.

The most popular class is based around creating charcuterie boards, Oakes said, but he also teaches classes for homeowners looking to accomplish small home projects, and whale carving classes for those feeling more artistic.

When he’s not teaching, Oakes builds furniture.

“It’s a pretty diverse community-based artisan space,” he said.

It’s also what Oakes calls “pretty posh,” with leather sofas, a baby grand piano, and sometimes, cocktails.

“I want people to come in here and play music,” Oakes said. “I think music goes hand-in-hand with creativity.”

While the Mainely Makers woodworking classes are already off the ground, Oakes hopes to invite other local artists into the space to share their craft, including painting, blade work, and glassblowing.

In the summer, Oakes plans to have one Saturday a month where he opens the shop to other local artists. It’s something he said he would have liked when he started creating.

“When I started selling my whales, I had a really hard time getting a space for people to see them,” Oakes said. “I want to open the space for other artists.”

West Kennebunk has a booming arts scene, Oakes said, and he wants to get people interested in what’s going on.

In the end, though, it’s all really about one thing: Jameson.

“This was always about my son,” Oakes said. “That’s the takeaway.”

