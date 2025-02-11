You know what they say about Sen. Susan Collins: we can always count on her to vote the right way — when her vote doesn’t matter. That has never been more true than in these confirmation hearings.
She voted “No” on Pete Hegseth for defense secretary when she knew he would win anyway. This allows her to keep up the pretense of being a “moderate.” But she will vote “Yes” on Tulsi Gabbard when enough other GOP senators are going to vote “No” that her vote will be decisive one way or the other. So this time she votes “Yes,” for someone she knows is unfit. Party over country. Always.
Amy MacDonald
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.