You know what they say about Sen. Susan Collins: we can always count on her to vote the right way — when her vote doesn’t matter. That has never been more true than in these confirmation hearings.

She voted “No” on Pete Hegseth for defense secretary when she knew he would win anyway. This allows her to keep up the pretense of being a “moderate.” But she will vote “Yes” on Tulsi Gabbard when enough other GOP senators are going to vote “No” that her vote will be decisive one way or the other. So this time she votes “Yes,” for someone she knows is unfit. Party over country. Always.

Amy MacDonald

Portland

