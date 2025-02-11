The Biddeford-Saco community showed up in droves during Mayors’ Night Out last week to support the family of Biddeford Sgt. Jacob Wolterbeek, who tragically passed away last December.

Sixteen local restaurants participated in what Biddeford Mayor Martin Grohman said was an incredibly successful evening with great community participation.

“I’m really pleased about it,” Grohman told the Courier. “It was an immensely gratifying and uplifting night.”

The total amount raised for the Wolterbeek family is unknown, Grohman said, but the goal was to raise $20,000 for the family.

Throughout the night, Grohman, Saco Mayor Jodi MacPhail, Biddeford-Saco Chamber of Commerce Director Jim Labelle, and former Biddeford mayors Alan Casavant and Donna Dion joined diners at participating restaurants for conversation and connection.

Grohman and his wife dined with the Wolterbeek family, he said.

“It was a great chance for the whole community to come together and raise up a family that has experienced a great loss,” Grohman said. “It was immensely rewarding.”

The first responder community also showed up in a big way. Saco Police Chief Jack Clements spent the night meeting with community members at Batson River in Biddeford.

“He said it was great to see his fellow law enforcement officers off duty and coming out to support the family,” Grohman said.

Biddeford+Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry Executive Director Jim Labelle was also at Batson River, where he said “every table was full.”

“It was so great to see the community come out and support this helping effort throughout Biddeford,” Labelle told the Courier.

Mayors’ Night Out not only helped the Wolterbeek family, but the local restaurant industry as well. Winter is a slow season in the restaurant industry, and Grohman said he was intentional about picking a Wednesday night instead of a night like Friday, which would be busy regardless.

“It was cold, but people came out,” Grohman said. “It was very warm hearted.”

Saco Mayor Jodi MacPhail echoed Grohman’s sentiments, noting that Biddeford and Saco are essentially one community.

“During times like these, we are always looking out for each other,” MacPhail said.

Another Mayors’ Night Out to support first responders could happen in the future, Grohman said.

“It was a healing night,” Grohman said. “It came together, and it was everything I hoped it would be and more.”

