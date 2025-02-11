Maine state officials on Tuesday reported new cases of bird flu in wild birds and urged precautions to protect chickens and other domestic birds.

Avian influenza has been detected in “four Canada geese, two red-tailed hawks, and a great horned owl in recent weeks.” The cases were in Kennebunk, Kittery, Ogunquit, South Portland and York.

Wild birds can pass the disease to domesticated chickens or ducks, although there have not been any confirmed cases in domesticated animals in Maine since March 2024.

The bird flu epidemic is ravaging domesticated animals in other parts of the country – especially poultry and cows – during the past year, and is the primary reason behind the spike in egg prices. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting a total of 64 human cases nationwide – with one recently confirmed in a Nevada dairy worker.

Maine has not reported a human case of the bird flu, and the Maine CDC considers the current risk to human health from the bird flu as “low.”

Nevertheless, the Maine CDC, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife are urging people to take precautions to limit the spread of bird flu.

To help limit the spread of disease, reduce contact between domestic and wild birds, wash hands before and after handling birds, wear clean clothing and sanitize boots and equipment before and after entering coops, provide clean drinking water to domesticated animals, secure food to prevent rodents, and monitor flocks for illness.

To report a sick or dead wild bird, call 287-8000 or (800) 452-4664 or report it online with MDIFW.

