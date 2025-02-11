The winter sports postseason is upon us and the rest of the month will feature an abundance of memorable action and championships.

Boys hockey is the lone sport still in its regular season, the basketball tournament is about to begin and everything else has held conference or regional championships with the state meets right around the corner.

Here’s a glimpse:

Girls hockey

Yarmouth/Freeport’s girls hockey team, the two-time reigning North Region champion, was two wins short of an elusive state title at press time. Yarmouth/Freeport, which went 14-3-1 in the regular season, good for the top seed in the North Region, earned a bye into the semifinals and Saturday, against No. 4 Penobscot in a game played in Hallowell, Celia Zinman scored twice and Drea Rideout and Dylan McElhinney added a goal apiece to spark a 4-2 come-from-behind win. Zinman snapped a tie with a third period goal, then clinched it with an empty netter. Lexi Wiles made 19 saves.

“They’ve always given us a run for our money,” Zinman said. “They definitely worked hard, but I think we just wanted it and we really worked together as a team.”

“I think we just had to keep pushing,” said Yarmouth/Freeport coach Dave Intraversato. “We knew we have a very good defensive team, so we just knew we had to keep them off the board. We’ve done a lot of shooting at practice this week, so we knew we were going to be getting some pucks on goal and we just had to hit the back of the net.”

Next up for Yarmouth/Freeport is second-ranked Brunswick (15-4) in the regional final Wednesday at 8 p.m., in Auburn. The teams split during the regular season, with Yarmouth/Freeport taking a 2-1 decision Jan. 9 on the road and the Dragons prevailing, 3-2, Feb. 1 in Yarmouth. Yarmouth/Freeport beat Brunswick, 5-1, in last year’s regional final.

The Yarmouth/Freeport-Brunswick winner will take on either two-time defending champion Cheverus (15-1-1) or the Portland co-op Beacons (15-5) in the state game Saturday in Portland.

In the South Region, Falmouth/Scarborough, ranked fifth, dropped a gutwrenching 3-2 overtime decision at No. 4 Biddeford in last week’s quarterfinals to finish 5-14. Falmouth/Scarborough let a two-goal lead slip away.

Greely, the No. 7 seed in the South Region, finished 0-19 after a 6-3 loss to the Beacons in the quarterfinals. Zoe Trepaney had two goals and an assist in defeat.

Boys basketball

The boys basketball regular season concluded last week and three of five local teams are tournament-bound.

In Class A South, Falmouth finished the regular season 15-3 after downing visiting Biddeford (67-43) and Scarborough (79-44) last week. Against the Tigers, Billy Birks scored 20 points and Declan O’Brien added 12. In the victory over the Red Storm, which avenged a loss from earlier this season, Davis Mann went off for 36 points, Birks added 13 and Jaxon Cameron also finished in double figures with 11.

The Navigators locked up the No. 2 spot for the tournament and will face No. 7 Gray-New Gloucester (7-11) in the quarterfinals Saturday at 5:30 p.m., at the Portland Exposition Building. Way back on Dec. 13, Falmouth eked out a 66-62 win in Gray. The teams have no postseason history. The Patriots go into the tournament having won five of six games and are the reigning Class A state champion. The Navigators hope to avoid a quarterfinal round upset for the second straight season after losing to Westbrook a year ago.

Greely finished third in Class A South at 10-8 following a 48-38 home win over Yarmouth in last week’s finale. Kade Ippolito had 15 points and Luca Cimino added 12.

The Rangers will face No. 6 Fryeburg Academy (10-8) in the quarterfinals Saturday at 4 p.m., in Portland. In the teams’ regular season meeting, Greely won on the road, 43-38, Jan. 2. The Rangers are 4-0 all-time versus the Raiders in the tournament, with a 68-53 victory in the 2018 quarterfinals the most recent.

Freeport wound up 5-13 and 11th in Class A South, but only nine teams qualified. The Falcons finished with a 48-47 victory at Mt. Ararat. Conner Smith had 23 points and buried a late 3-pointer to win it.

“Hit some shots in the first quarter (because) my teammates were able to set me up,” Smith said. “I think just throughout the whole game, I was kind of looking for that shot, but the end was probably the most open shot.”

“The (seniors) know it’s their last game,” Freeport coach Tyler Tracy said. “There’s no tournament for us, but (Alex Berry) had those big steals at the end. Eben Lyons was just the man on the boards and great defensively. He created some opportunities to help us get back in. Bryce Dwyer was just his consistent self and he was the one that drew two defenders to kick the ball out to Conner to hit the 3 , so I’m really proud of all four of them. It’s a little bittersweet now because reality set in that this is my last time with them, but I’m glad that they went out on this high.”

In Class B South, Yarmouth earned the No. 5 seed after finishing 10-8 with a 48-38 loss at Greely and a 51-49 overtime victory at Wells. Against the Rangers, Evan Oranellas and Bobby Wolff both scored eight points. In the win, Wolff led the way with 16 points and Oranellas added 13.

The Clippers will take on No. 4 Lincoln Academy (12-6) in the quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m., in Portland. The teams didn’t meet this year. Yarmouth is 3-0 all-time in the tournament versus the Eagles, with a 54-50 win in the 2023 semifinals the most recent.

In Class C South, North Yarmouth Academy finished 0-18 and 16th (only 11 teams qualified for the playoffs) after losses last week to visiting Sacopee Valley (75-38) and host Old Orchard Beach (53-33). Against the Hawks, Gage Kloza scored 17 points and Mansuk Loboka added 12. In the loss to the Seagulls, Loboka had a team-high 11 points.

Girls basketball

On the girls’ side, four of five squads will take part in the postseason.

Freeport earned the No. 4 seed in Class A South after an 11-7 regular season, which ended with a 59-39 loss to visiting powerhouse Mt. Ararat last week. The Falcons, who had won nine of 10 games coming in, trailed the whole way against the Eagles and were paced by 12 points from Abby Giroux and 11 from Maddie Cormier.

“We did better things in the second half, but we got annihilated on the boards, which had been our strength all year, so that was disappointing,” first-year Freeport coach Joel Rogers said. “I’m so proud of the girls for finishing 11-7 after starting 2-6. When we run our offense and we’re committed to it, we’re like the 1973 New York Knicks.”

The Falcons have the daunting task of facing No. 5 Brunswick (9-9), the reigning state champion, in the Class A South quarterfinals Monday at 4:30 p.m., at the Portland Exposition Building. The teams split during the regular season, with the Dragons winning at home (34-25) and Freeport doing the same (50-41). A year ago, in the teams’ lone prior playoff encounter, Brunswick rolled in the quarterfinals, 59-16.

“We’ll get ready,” said Rogers. “We have some scrimmages and practices coming up. I can’t go wrong. I’m a Portland High graduate going up against a Portland High graduate from (Munjoy Hill). (Sam Farrell’s) kids play hard and they’re well-coached, but I’m confident we can beat them.”

Greely finished 7-11 and seventh following a 36-28 win in its finale at Yarmouth.

The Rangers, who pulled off a memorable first round upset over Gray-New Gloucester last season, will be decided underdogs when they battle No. 2 Marshwood (16-2) in the quarterfinals Monday at 2:30 p.m., in Portland. The teams didn’t meet this season. Greely has beaten the Hawks in five of six prior playoff meetings, with a 49-27 victory in the 2022 quarterfinals the most recent.

Falmouth wound up 1-17 and 11th in the region (eight teams made the playoffs) after closing with losses at Windham (73-19) and Scarborough (59-30). Helena Nelson scored 14 points against the Red Storm.

In Class B South, Yarmouth earned the 10th and final playoff spot at 7-11 following home losses to Greely (36-28) and Wells (48-35).

The Clippers go to No. 7 Leavitt (12-6) for a preliminary round contest Wednesday. The teams didn’t meet this season and have no playoff history.

If Yarmouth springs the upset, it will take on No. 2 Medomak Valley (13-5) in the quarterfinals Saturday at 10:30 a.m., at the Expo.

In Class C South, NYA closed on a six-game surge, closing with wins at Sacopee Valley (34-20) and at home over Old Orchard Beach (65-38). In the victory over the Seagulls, Ella Giguere led the way with 28 points, while Athena Gee and Daicey Speirs added 12 apiece.

The Panthers earned the No. 7 seed in the region and hosted No. 10 Dirigo (10-8) in the preliminary round Tuesday (see our website for game story). On Dec. 27, NYA dropped a close one to the Cougars, 48-47. The teams had no playoff history.

If the Panthers were able to advance to the quarterfinals, they’ll meet No. 2 Carrabec (14-4) in the quarterfinals next Tuesday in Augusta.

Indoor track

Freeport, Greely, NYA and Yarmouth competed in the Western Maine Conference championship meet Friday, while Falmouth took part in the Southwestern Maine Activities Association’s championship meet Saturday.

The Greely boys won the WMC title with 157 points. The Rangers got first-place finishes from Samuel Anania in the open pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches), Alexander Mendoza in the open long jump (20-4) and open triple jump (38-11.75), Bez Mendelsohn in the open 400 (53.67 seconds), Holden Pierce in the junior 200 (24.34) and their open 4×800 relay team (8 minutes, 33.91 seconds).

Freeport (57) placed fourth.

Yarmouth (54) came in fifth. The Clippers got wins from Tyler Vogel in the junior shot put (42-11.75) and Ethan Hoffman in the senior shot put (53-4),

NYA did not score.

The WMC girls title was captured by Freeport with 142 points. The Falcons got victories from Emma Graham in the junior 400 (1:03.29), Lilah Hall in the open two-mile (12:18.28) and their open 4×800 relay squad (10:17.31)

Greely (125.5) came in second. The Rangers got first-place performances from Katie Spencer in the open pole vault (10-6), Victoria Zandan in the open long jump (16-10.5), open triple jump (33-9.57) and junior 55 hurdles (8.88), Jacqueline Franklin in the open 400 (1:01.99), Rowan Barry in the open 800 (2:18.03) and their junior 4×200 relay team (1:57.33).

Yarmouth (92.5) was third. The Clippers got wins from Tessa Dougherty in the senior high jump (4-6), Miah Jacobs in the senior 55 (7.7), Abby Noble in the senior 200 (27.28) and their open 4×200 relay team (1:54.97).

NYA had four points and placed 13th.

At the SMAA meet, Falmouth’s girls finished fifth with 92 points. Cheverus won with 153. Hadley Perry came in first in the junior girls 55 (9.11). The Navigators’ open 4×800 relay team was also first (10:10.07).

Falmouth’s boys had 73 points and were seventh (South Portland was first with 152.5). Max Shapiro took the senior 200 (22.89).

Next up are the state meets Monday. Class A will be held in Gorham, with Class B in Lewiston.

Swimming

At last weekend’s North Division Southwesterns swim meet, Greely’s boys won with 332 points, 55 better than runner-up Cape Elizabeth. The Rangers got first-place performances from Reid Petrie in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 48.03 seconds) and the 500 free (4:59.29), Isaac Barr in the 100 butterfly (55.16 seconds) and their 200 medley (Alex Wall, Barr, Octavio Parra-Franco and Mason Rodgers, 1:41.53) and 200 free (Petrie, Hayden Petrie, Rodgers and Asa Giffune, 1:34.61) relay teams.

“My boys swam out of this world,” said longtime Greely coach Rob Hale. “It was the fastest and most competitive boys’ meet I have been a part in my 36 years.”

Falmouth had 150 points and placed fourth, getting wins from diver Logan McVeigh (319.0 points), Malcolm Sprague in the 100 backstroke (55.17) and its 400 free relay team (Sean Lowery, Ben Zaslavsky, Carter VerLee and Sprague, 3:30.27).

In the girls’ meet, won by Cape Elizabeth with 376 points, Greely (172) was third.

Falmouth (160) placed fifth. Diver extraordinaire Jillian James captured another title with a whopping 518.15 points. The Navigators’ 4×200 relay team (Emily Chace, Jordan Green, Vanessa Napolitano and Sofia Pride) also came in first (1:46.23).

In the South Division Southwesterns, Yarmouth’s boys lapped the field with 274 points (Windham was second with 222.5 points). The Clippers got wins from Matt Dressel in the 100 backstroke (59.21) and their 200 free relay team (Dressel, Olivier Garcia De Reynal, Henry Keepes and Adam Strobel, 1:38.68).

Freeport (96) came in sixth.

In the girls’ competition, the Clippers had 245 points and came in second, just 11 points shy of champion Thornton Academy. Yarmouth’s 200 free relay team (Charlotte Lachance, Olive Maynard, Aaliyah Miller and Sierra Hunt) was first in 1:48.24.

Freeport (78) was fifth.

The swim state meets are next Monday and Tuesday. Class A will be held in Bangor and Class B in Brunswick.

Skiing

Yarmouth’s boys and Freeport’s girls came in first at last week’s Western Maine Conference Nordic ski championships.

Individually, Greely’s Tait Harvey won both the boys’ classical (14 minutes, 0.2 seconds) and freestyle (14:06.5) titles. Freeport’s Owen Dawson was runner-up in the classical (14:26.9) and third in the freestyle (14:35.4). Yarmouth’s Alexander Gordon took second in the freestyle (14:17.9) and third in the classical (15:19.3).

Greely’s Rowan Barry swept the girls’ titles, taking the classical race in 17:07.9 and the freestyle in 16:46.0. Freeport’s Reed Proscia was second in the freestyle (16:57.6) and teammate Lucy Huggett took third place in the freestyle (16:58.1).

The Nordic ski state meet is next Monday and Tuesday in Rumford.

Wrestling

The Cheverus/Falmouth co-op wrestling team came in fifth at Saturday’s Class A South regional wrestling championship meet. Cheverus/Falmouth had three first-time champs: freshman Damian Skinsacos (120 pounds), senior Liam Backman (175) and junior Evan Metivier (215). Senior Indi Backman, who attends Falmouth and is Liam’s cousin, was runner-up to Sanford’s Richie Simpson at 190.

The Class A state meet is Saturday in Lewiston.

Boys hockey

The boys hockey regular season still has another week to go.

Cheverus/Yarmouth, the reigning state champion, was 13-2 and first in the Class B South Heals following a 4-3 overtime loss at defending Class A champion Lewiston and a 2-0 home win over Gorham last week. In the setback, Colby Carnes, Owen Walsh and Hakon Yeo all scored, while goalie Ethan Tucker made 21 saves. Yeo and Quinn McCoy had the goals in the victory. Cheverus/Yarmouth goes to Falmouth Thursday and visits Mt. Ararat Saturday.

Greely was 3-12 and seventh in Class B South after Saturday’s 6-3 loss at Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester. The Rangers welcome Cape Elizabeth Saturday and play host to Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

In Class A, Falmouth improved to 12-2-1 and second behind Lewiston after a 4-1 victory at Edward Little and an 8-5 home win over Lewiston. Against the Red Eddies, Cale Hansion, Isaac Lalibert, Jacoby Porter and Henry Whiting all scored one goal. The Navigators host Yarmouth/Freeport Thursday, then welcome Thornton Academy in an other pivotal test Monday of next week.

The boys hockey regular season concludes next week.

Sun Journal staff writer Nathan Fournier and Times Record staff writer Cooper Sullivan contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

