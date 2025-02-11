YARMOUTH—North Yarmouth Academy’s girls basketball team believed the path existed to make a postseason run.

But instead, the Dirigo Cougars shut it down and earned a long-awaited victory in the process.

Tuesday evening at Curtis Gymnasium, the seventh-ranked Panthers had their opportunities to advance in a Class C South preliminary round showdown, but ultimately, it was the 10th-seeded Cougars making the critical plays when it mattered most.

Despite 10 points, six rebounds and four steals in the first eight minutes alone from NYA’s senior standout Ella Giguere, Dirigo managed to hold a 15-10 lead when the second quarter began.

The Panthers then went on a 9-1 run late in the half and clung to a 29-27 advantage at the break.

NYA senior sharpshooter Athena Gee drained three 3-pointers in the third period and the Panthers momentarily held a six-point lead, but back came the Cougars to pull within a single point, 43-42, heading to the final stanza.

And there, NYA’s offense went dry and Dirigo produced just enough of its own to prevail.

With 6:47 to play, Giguere drove for a layup, but that proved to be the Panthers’ final points.

With 4:12 left, sophomore Abigail Luczynski drove for a layup to put the Cougars in front to stay.

A bank shot from senior Emily Woods pushed the lead to three and while Dirigo missed six free throws down the stretch, NYA couldn’t take advantage and a desperation 3-point attempt at the horn from Giguere was off target, allowing the Cougars to survive and advance, 48-45.

Dirigo moved on to the quarterfinals for the first time in a decade, improved to 11-8, advanced to battle No. 2 Carrabec (14-4) next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., at the Augusta Civic Center and in the process, snapped NYA’s six-game win streak and ended its season at 12-7.

“We have been working all year on having fire at the end of games to become a second half team,” said Cougars first-year coach Kelsey Hutchins. “The girls are so composed for how young they are. This was a high-intensity game, but they wanted it. I don’t have a single girl who has made it to the Augusta Civic Center, so this is special.”

Fight to the finish

NYA has been a playoff regular in recent seasons, reaching at least the semifinals in four of the past five tournaments and averaging 18 wins per year the past three winters.

The Panthers, under new coach Lynne Hasson, weren’t quite as dominant this season, but saved their best for last.

After opening with a 52-42 win at St. Dom’s, NYA was beaten by visiting Hall-Dale (57-38). Wins over visiting Waynflete (48-15) and Traip Academy (41-27) were followed by a four-game skid, as the Panthers were beaten by host Madison (48-29), visiting Dirigo (48-47), host Poland (61-43) and host Winthrop (46-31). NYA bounced back with home victories over Sacopee Valley (55-33) and Boothbay (54-25) and host Old Orchard Beach (41-39), then fell at home to Monmouth Academy (33-28). A regular season-ending six-game win streak began with a 51-21 triumph at Waynflete and continued at Lisbon (48-24), at home over St. Dom’s (46-32), at Traip Academy (53-37), at Sacopee Valley (34-20) and at home over Old Orchard Beach (65-38).

Dirigo, which went just 6-12 a year ago, was streaky as well, losing its first three, winning six straight, then after another setback, capturing four of five games before closing on a three-game skid.

In the teams’ regular season meeting Dec. 28 in Yarmouth, senior Aleiah Ward led the way with 16 points as the Cougars won late. Junior Ava Wilkinson paced the Panthers with 17 points, while Giguere had 16 and Gee added 14.

The teams had never before met in the tournament.

Tuesday, NYA’s hopes took a hit when Wilkinson was sidelined with illness, but her teammates rose to the occasion, only to fall just short at the end.

Giguere, who has been exceptional this winter, put on a show in the game’s first minute, making a layup after a steal, then scoring on a putback for a quick 4-0 lead just 43 seconds into the contest.

But Dirigo would settle in, answering with seven consecutive points, as senior Diana Cayer scored on a putback, Cayer scored on another putback, then Luczynski set up freshman Emma Witas for a 3-pointer and a 7-4 lead.

Back came NYA, as Giguere hit a jumper, then Giguere scored on a putback.

A contested leaner from Luczynski produced her first points and put the Cougars back in front, then Woods drove and banked home a shot before Giguere took a pass from senior Emily Robbins and made a layup, giving her all 10 of her team’s points.

In the final minute, Ward scored on a putback, then Woods set up Witas for a pretty backdoor layup and despite committing 10 turnovers, Dirigo had a 15-10 advantage after eight minutes.

The Panthers quickly drew even when the second quarter began, as Giguere fed Gee for a 3-ball and NYA’s first non-Giguere points, then Giguere put home a miss to make it 15-15.

The Cougars retook the lead on another backdoor layup, Woods-to-Luczynski, before Gee countered with a 3 in transition, off a feed from Giguere.

Dirigo then got a layup from Cayer, off an inbounds pass from Luczynski, Luczynski sank two foul shots, then with 4:57 to go before halftime, junior Sophia Nino drained two more free throws to cap a 6-0 run and give the visitors their biggest lead, 23-18.

The Panthers then flipped the switch and rode a 9-1 run to a halftime advantage.

After Robbins got an offensive rebound and set up Giguere for a layup, Cayer made a free throw, but sophomore Daicey Speirs drove and banked a shot home, junior Anaya Roundy got a 3 to bounce in, then Gee banked home a runner in the lane to make it 27-24 with 1:23 remaining.

A free throw from Nino and a pair of foul shots from Ward pulled the Cougars even, but with 17.5 seconds on the clock, Giguere inbounded to senior Delia Fontana, who made a layup for a 29-27 NYA lead at halftime.

Giguere had a double-double in the first half alone (14 points, 10 rebounds), while Dirigo hung tough behind a balanced attack.

There would be little separation in the third quarter as well.

Luczynski began her strong second half with a 3-ball from the corner, but Gee countered with a 3 of her own.

After Luczynski got a 3-point shot to go in-and-out-and-in, Gee said anything-you-can-do-I-can-do-better with another 3 of her own.

A driving layup from Cayer tied the score, but back-to-back 3s from Giguere and Gee gave the Panthers their biggest lead, 41-35, with 2:16 left in the frame.

But just when it appeared NYA would enjoy some breathing room, instead, its offense virtually dried up.

A clutch Luczynski 3 cut the deficit in half and after Giguere completed a nice give-and-go sequence with Robbins and made a layup, Witas sank two free throws and Luczynski got a leaner to bank home cutting the Panthers’ lead to a single point, 43-42, heading for the fourth quarter.

There, with 6:47 left, Giguere drove and made a layup with her left hand to make it a three-point contest, but that would be it for the home team’s offensive production.

After Nino weaved through the Panthers’ defense and made a layup, Giguere was whistled for her fourth foul with 4:48 still to play.

The Cougars took advantage, as with 4:12 on the clock, Luczynski drove and made a layup good for the game’s 11th and final lead change.

NYA had ample time to answer, but never could get the ball in the basket again.

First, Gee had a look at a 3, but was off target and on the rebound, Fontana fouled out.

Then, with 1:43 left, Woods drove and banked home the shot to give Dirigo an ounce of breathing room and a 48-45 lead.

Robbins then missed for the Panthers and Nino got the rebound.

With 1:16 to go, Woods had a chance to make it a two possession game, but she missed two free throws.

The Panthers couldn’t take advantage, however, as Giguere missed a shot and after Robbins kept possession alive with an offensive rebound, Witas blocked a Giguere attempt, then Luczynski got the rebound.

Woods then missed two more foul shots with 23.9 seconds on the clock, but Giguere missed a 3 and after Robbins got the offensive rebound and got the ball back to her, Giguere was off on another potential game-tying 3-pointer.

With 6.1 seconds on the clock, Woods went to the line with a chance to ice it, but again, she couldn’t convert either attempt and NYA had one final chance.

Giguere raced into the frontcourt and just before the horn, with a lot of bodies around her, attempted a shot that was well off the mark.

At 7:22 p.m., the horn sounded and Dirigo was able to celebrate its 48-45 victory.

“We knew we beat them once and we knew it would be a close game and we could do it again,” said Hutchins. “We knew they were a good team and they’d go on runs, so we had to stay calm, focus and help each other out. We knew it would be tough to defend Ella and Athena. I was worried just because none of the girls have made it this far, but I have some good senior leadership who really wanted it.”

Luczynski paced the Cougars with 19 points, to go with four rebounds and two assists.

Cayer added nine points and five rebounds, Witas had seven points and six rebounds, Nino five points, seven rebounds and four steals off the bench and Ward (nine rebounds) and Woods (five assists, four rebounds, two steals) four apiece.

Dirigo enjoyed a 42-35 rebounding advantage (15 came on the offensive glass) and overcame 16 turnovers and 10-of-26 foul shooting.

And now, it’s on to the quarterfinals for the Cougars.

Dirigo and Carrabec did not play this season.

The Cougars are excited for the challenge on the big floor.

“We have a week and that’s six practices of everyone showing up, everyone working hard,” Hutchins said. “We’ll just hone in on the little things. We can tweak things to make sure that by the time we get to Augusta, we’ll be locked in.”

Heartbreak

Giguere bowed out by stuffing the stat sheet to the tune of 21 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and three assists.

“We depend on Ella for good reason,” Hasson said. “She’s a hell of a player and she had a hell of a career. She had some great games for us this year. We had to take some of the pressure off her. There are times we get tunnel vision and we want to get the ball to Ella. We were best this year when we were balanced. We weren’t tonight and it backfired.”

Gee will also depart after scoring 17 points.

“Athena’s a great point guard, a great shooter, a great kid,” said Hasson. “She didn’t get enough open looks.”

Roundy added three points, Fontana had two (to go with seven rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots) and Speirs also scored two points (to go with four rebounds).

Robbins didn’t score, but she contributed eight rebounds, five steals and four assists. Sophomore Alicia Fontana did not score, but tallied four rebounds and blocked three shots.

NYA made seven 3-pointers to Dirigo’s four, but turned the ball over 20 times and did not make a single free throw in six attempts (the Cougars took 20 more attempts and scored 10 more points from the charity stripe).

“I thought we were right where we wanted to be,” Hasson said. “We were prepared. We knew what they wanted to run. We defended well at times, but we were in foul trouble. At times, we weren’t aggressive and didn’t attack the rim. We were too passive on the perimeter. We got hurt on the glass. You have to box out and allow them just one shot and we didn’t do a good job of that. We got some good things off our offense, but not enough. We were missing Ava, our 6-2 player. She rebounds for us and finishes inside. She had 16 points in the first game against them.”

Hasson, previously a longtime coach at South Portland, had nothing but rave reviews for how this season went, despite the painful ending.

“I’ve loved it here this year,” Hasson said. “I thought our athletic director (Kelsy Ross) was great, very supportive. It was nice to coach with (my daughter) Abby (Hasson) again and realize how good she is with relationships. She had a bunch of kids who hadn’t played basketball before and they fell in love with it because of her.

“The kids worked their butts off. They were coachable. The parents were supportive. It’s been a great atmosphere. For years (in South Portland), I knew all the players, all the coaches, but this year, I had to figure it out. It took a lot of work, but the girls made it easy. The five seniors were so fun. They gave me everything they had.”

BOX SCORE

Dirigo 48 North Yarmouth Academy 45

D- 15 12 15 6- 48

NYA- 10 19 14 2- 45

D- Luczynski 7-2-19, Cayer 4-1-9, Witas 2-2-7, Nino 1-3-5, Ward 1-2-4, Woods 2-0-4

NYA- Giguere 10-0-21, Gee 6-0-17, Roundy 1-0-3, D. Fontana 1-0-2, Speirs 1-0-2

3-pointers:

D (4) Luczynski 3, Witas

NYA (7) Gee 5, Giguere, Roundy

Turnovers:

D- 16

NYA- 20

Free throws

D: 10-26

NYA: 0-6

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

