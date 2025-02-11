BRUNSWICK – John Joseph Sperzel Jr., 85, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2025.

John was born in Bronx, New York, on Feb. 2, 1940, and was adopted at birth by John and Muriel Sperzel, who raised him with love and care.

John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia Sperzel. He is survived by his four children, Barbara Fitzpatrick, John Sperzel, Jim Sperzel, and Susan Bennett; 10 grandchildren: Mark Fitzpatrick, Michael Fitzpatrick, John Sperzel, Jeff Sperzel, Kyle Sperzel, DJ Sperzel, Sean Sperzel, Ryan Sperzel, Brianna Kight, and Alex Bowen; and five great-grandchildren: Mark Fitzpatrick, Ella Fitzpatrick, Mollie Fitzpatrick, Mattie Fitzpatrick, Mika Fitzpatrick and Kirby Kight. John cherished his family deeply, and his pride in them was evident in everything he did.

John graduated from Mamaroneck High School, where he was a member of the football team. He married the love of his life, Patricia Sperzel, in 1958, and together they built a life filled with adventure and love, living in Virginia, New Mexico, California, Maryland, and Puerto Rico before settling in Maine in 1974. Upon high school graduation, John enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Quantico, Va. After his commitment, he worked in the insurance industry for several years before returning to the military, joining the U.S. Navy in 1968. During his 20-year Naval career, he was stationed in Lemoore, Calif.; Miramar, Calif.; Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico; Patuxent River, Md.; and Brunswick. He was deployed multiple times to Spain, Bermuda, and Germany, flying surveillance aircraft in search of enemy submarines. He was also a proud Naval Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) instructor in Rangely. While in Brunswick, he pursued higher education, earning both an undergraduate degree and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief in 1987.

John had a fulfilling second career with J.J. Nissen Baking Company in Portland. Over 12 years, he rose through the ranks, ultimately becoming the Chief Operating Officer, a position he held until his retirement in 1999.

John had an unparalleled work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit, leading to many successful ventures. While stationed in Brunswick, he purchased a 120-acre farm in Bowdoinham, where he started Lazy J Stables, a working farm where he cut, baled and sold hay, cared for boarded horses, raised cattle, pigs, and chickens. He also maintained a large garden that provided food for the family and produced maple syrup. Additionally, he became an expert horse farrier, traveling throughout the state to care for horses.

John had a passion for the outdoors and lived life to the fullest. In his younger years, he raced motocross and competed in western rodeo barrel racing. He and Patricia shared a love for golf, highlighted by a memorable golf trip to Scotland. John also had a lifelong appreciation for fast cars, with a special fondness for the Chevy Corvette. He was an accomplished fisherman and hunter, often venturing deep into the woods until it was guaranteed he would not run into another soul. Camping in the remote wilderness of Maine with Patricia was a cherished pastime, culminating in the purchase of a log cabin on Endless Lake, where they spent many wonderful years together. John also had a deep love for dogs, particularly golden retrievers, including Jackson, who continues to bring joy to the family.

To honor John’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Family and friends are encouraged to celebrate John’s memory in their own way. His spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

