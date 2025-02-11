KEWANEE, ILL. – Patricia K. (Middleton) Summers, 91, of Kewanee, Ill. and Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Feb. 4, 2025 in Peoria, Ill.

Born on Nov. 11, 1933, to the late Vernis and Lillian (Thompson) Middleton, Pat was raised in Salem, Ill.

In 1958, she married Charles E. Summers, Sr. and together they embarked upon a four-decade career as hoteliers, owning and managing full-service properties in the cities of Danville, Alton, and Kewanee, Ill. The Kewanee Hotel, renowned for its elegance, service, and charm, was where they lived and raised their five children to know the value of hard work, ingenuity, dedication, and patriotism.

Pat loved music, reading, and travel, and she and Charlie enjoyed crisscrossing the United States via motorhome, vacationing on Maui, and ultimately, falling in love with the state of Maine and making it their second home. For 35 years, she and Charlie were part-time residents at Grand Beach in Old Orchard Beach, hosting their family and friends, and spending wonderful days on the beach with their dogs.

Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Charlie, and their children, Kathy (Brian) Manigold of Hanna City, Ill., Jim (Donna) Summers of Evansville, Ind., Gina (Rick) Barto of Bradford, Ill., Charles (Ruth) Summers, Jr. of Scarborough, and Ray (Leta) Summers of Champaign, Ill. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, including Scarborough natives Patricia Summers Edwards, Charles E. Summers III, and Thomas M. Summers; and many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and pets Lexi and Casper.

With her signature verve, grace, and wit, Pat was dearly loved, and she will be deeply missed.

A private graveside service will be held Monday, Feb. 10, at Oakwood Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kewanee Animal Shelter.

