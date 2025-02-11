As the 119th Congress begins to sort out its priorities for the coming year, Sen. Susan Collins will again have a leading role on some key policy matters. I am hopeful she will continue to champion commonsense, bipartisan solutions that benefit Maine residents, businesses and communities while spurring innovation and strengthening our entire economy.

Fortunately, given the senator’s track record of working across the aisle, I have no doubt that is precisely what she will continue to do in 2025, particularly when it comes to championing vital energy and infrastructure investments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Andre Cushing III is a county commissioner for Penobscot County and a former Maine state senator.

The senator’s work to craft and pass 2021’s bipartisan infrastructure law — the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) — is still paying off for Maine communities, including communities throughout Penobscot County. That is because, despite being passed more than three years ago, the investments outlined by the IIJA are continuing to make their way to Maine communities today.

Just late last year, Sen. Collins announced nearly $133 million to assist in the rehabilitation or replacement of six bridges on I-395 between Bangor and Brewer, as well as the replacement of another six overpasses on I-95 near Augusta in nearby Kennebec County. These investments are coming to Maine through the Department of Transportation’s Bridge Investment Program (BIP), which itself was created by the 2021 infrastructure law Sen. Collins played such a vital role in passing.

Altogether, Maine is fortunate to be receiving more than 20% of the nearly $635 million awarded nationwide in this latest round of BIP funding.

As Penobscot County commissioner, I am grateful for these investments and enthusiastic as to how they will help ensure the safety and accessibility of Maine’s roads, highways and bridges. The updates and improvements these projects will support will help improve the resilience of our infrastructure, and, in Sen. Collins’ own words, “ensure that vital travel corridors remain accessible for residents, businesses and commercial transport alike.” In securing these investments, Sen. Collins is helping to keep Mainers safer while strengthening economic opportunities in Penobscot County and statewide.

More than 260 projects across the state have been slated, including $1.4 billion for transportation-related projects, $222 million for clean water and water infrastructure and nearly $353 million to expand high-speed internet in rural and underserved communities across the state.

Equally as important are the federal investments and tax credits that Maine residents, businesses and communities are seeing come to fruition through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in the year following passage of the IIJA. The IRA includes a range of rebates and tax credits aimed at helping Maine families reduce their energy costs by making it more affordable to purchase energy-efficient appliances as well as tax incentives that will help spur innovation and investment in both rooftop and community solar projects.

Additionally, the IRA is expected to bring an estimated $250 million worth of investment in large-scale clean energy power generation and storage to Maine through 2030. That will help ensure that Maine continues to be a leader in clean energy, creating new economic opportunities and good-paying, 21st-century jobs in the process. Additionally, the IRA will strengthen domestic manufacturing, leading to healthier local economies and more robust domestic supply chains.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as the IRA’s investments and tax credits will ultimately help us secure a cleaner, more sustainable and more economically prosperous future for our children and future generations of Mainers.

For her part, Sen. Collins should continue working with her colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure a smooth implementation of both the IIJA and the IRA. Taken together, these laws can and will enable us to build a stronger economy and safer, more resilient communities throughout Maine and across the country.

