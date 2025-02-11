After considerable research to determine how Donald Trump was elected twice as president of the United States, I wanted to learn who his voters were and what they voted for. My sources were fellow citizens (of both parties, young and old) and the local and national media.

Who, why and how?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Janet Houghton is a lifelong Maine resident and former staunch Republican who changed her affiliation the day Donald Trump was elected president for the first time. She lives in Cape Elizabeth.

• Republicans who admitted they have never have or would vote for a Democrat.

• Promises of a stronger economy and more money in their pockets.

• Those wanting expanded border control and the deportation of illegal immigrants.

• White nationalists and white supremacists.

• Those who fear powerful women, particularly those of color.

• Those who want a stronger military for our security, but “no more fighting other countries’ wars.”

• Those who feel left out or unheard.

• Anti-abortion extremists.

• Those who fear that LBGTQ+ citizens pose a threat to family values.

• Those against climate control, fearing it threatens the oil industry.

• Possibly most influential of all: some poorly educated, misinformed and extreme evangelical Christians. They appear to hear only Trump’s fear-driven lies, uninterested in facts or critical thought. Apparently his lies and criminal convictions don’t matter. To quote one Trumper, “I don’t care what he does. I like him.”

So how did he gain so much power? As German-American political philosopher Hannah Arendt suggests, “Constant lying is not aimed at making people believe a lie, but assuming that no one believes in anything any more … a people that can no longer distinguish between right and wrong. With such a people, you can do whatever you want.”

At one time, certain criteria were required to be our president: honesty, integrity, morality, responsibility, political experience, dignity, communication skills, diplomacy, empathy, tact. And a felon would never be considered. Not all past presidents have met all these requirements, but Trump has failed them all. The once time-honored Republican Party was lost.

We have also lost our judicial system. Trump was charged with causing an insurrection, preventing peaceful transition of power and illegally taking government documents. He still faces criminal charges. Rather than make him accountable, the Supreme Court grants him “certain immunities.” Again he escapes charges. What about “no man is above the law”? Trump has shown that money, power and a packed Supreme Court have put him above the law. This president and the Supreme Court were once accepted as incorruptible, and worthy of respect. This presidency deserves no respect, and the Supreme Court is no longer the paragon of lawful justice.

Are we losing the essence of our democracy? Clearly, our election was largely bought by big corporations, Trump and his billionaire supporters. And it’s clear that the Supreme Court is no longer neutral, but politically motivated.

Will our votes even matter in the future, or will big money determine our future elections? Will we become an oligarchy? I don’t want to hear, “This is not who we are.” Or, “We are better than this.” This is exactly who we are, and we are not better than that.

Living in Maine, I realized that I lived in a bubble, along with much of the east and west coasts. We are not in sync with much of our country. In many ways I’m grateful for this bubble. I hurt for the country I once loved and admired.

So how do we get it back? Prepare for the midterm elections in your state. Find and support qualified candidates. Seek those who will work for their constituents’ concerns: health care, climate change prevention, a living wage, fighting against racism and bigotry. Above all, look for candidates who have honor, integrity, intelligence and diplomacy. Once you have found them, work for them and get out the vote.

States have the power to prevent Trump from accomplishing some of his radical promises. States can restore our former respect for our country, and they can show the world that half of the U.S. opposes Trump and his policies. In the midterms, states could restore the balance of power.

Wake up, America! Fight for the country that was once “of the people, by the people, for the people,” where “no man is above the law,” and “all men are created equal.” Fight for those who try to prevent climate change, and bring back tolerance and kindness. Make our country the United States of America again.

