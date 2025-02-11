The Cape Elizabeth Land Trust is accepting artist submissions for Paint for Preservation 2025, the organization’s 18th annual juried auction.

The land trust is seeking plein air artists working in all mediums and from all areas to apply to participate in the event by Friday, Feb. 21. Those interested can submit three images of recent, original plein air artwork at the land trust’s website, capelandtrust.org/paint.

Paint for Preservation 2025 will take place July 11 through 13. Selected artists will paint outdoors at designated public and private locations that highlight Cape Elizabeth’s natural beauty. Members of the public are invited to spectate as artists conduct their work.

On July 13, the artwork will be auctioned live at a reception. Proceeds are shared with participating artists and benefit the land trust’s conservation of shorelands, marshes, farmlands and woodlands.

For more information, email info@capelandtrust.org.

